Who has still been getting dvds from Netflix? I thought that ended years ago. Now it really is over. Bless.
I can't type accurately on my phone, even with autocorrect. Example: before I fixed it manually, my sentence looked like this: who has been gettimg dbas from metflix?
CBS Sunday Morning re business meetings: one company has a rubber chicken named Helmet. If someone squeeks the chicken you've been blathering on far too long. Sounds like a plan!
Our country has been living with a terrible epidemic other than Covid, and it’s getting worse. It doesn’t really have a scientific name. In plain English we say Violence. People are dying and the death toll rises daily.
Maybe they’ve stripped all their gears and their default is fear = shoot. Or fun = shoot people. Or fury = slaughter strangers, especially children.
It’s a plague upon us. Children have been the continuous targets for assault rifle fury. Children, and people in parades, and people in stores, at parties, at clubs, anywhere people gather. It’s an endless sickness that no amount of thoughts and prayers will heal.
It happens every day now.
No vaccine can immunize a healthy person in a car, on the street, even sleeping in bed against a sick person coughing bullets.
Like many of you, I am apoplectic over it, and so far there has been no cure, and none in sight. That’s a worst nightmare scenario, and right now, we are living in that place.
Hurting other people is a viral psychiatric issue with a convenient deadly weapon stronger than words, thoughts, or prayers.
The sick people who shoot and otherwise harm other people are infected with the same mental illness in varying degrees, with constellations of any number of possible symptoms: chemical imbalance, DSM-V diagnosed psychiatric illnesses or disorders. Also, plain old resentment, hate, anger, fear, ignorance, stupidity, social and cultural pressures, prejudice, exposure and/or addiction to violence, and learned behavior. Children will listen. Watching Kid Rock shooting Bud Lite cans with crazed fury because of a prejudice inappropriately expressed in violent fashion is a train wreck headed straight for vulnerable brains.
In both poverty AND privilege, this sickness is rampant, and it's contagious. As with any disease, there is exposure and infection, and then there’s spread that employs some kind of vehicle that spreads it.
We all know what the Covid virus looks like, that deadly round ball with spikes that carries the disease through the air. And we all know what a gun looks like, that deadly weapon that is capable of shooting the sickness out and into crowds of children and strangers.
To be clear, not every gun is wielded by a sick person. But the fact remains, this country is addicted to violence, and guns at the hands of angry people are a part of it.
Sick people also wield knives, and bombs. And words.
Politicians ooze contempt and openly exchange toxic attitudes and accusations like weapons.
Citizens shoot first and ask questions later.
Impressionable kids play violent video games that excite and inure them to gratuitous blood-spatter and carnage. Some succumb to the allure, some don't. Still, they're playing with fire.
Road rage isn’t just throwing out a hand gesture anymore. It’s finding oneself looking into the barrel of a gun or being ambushed from another car.
In short: tempers are short and problem solving is not going well in this country. We must address violence in thought, word, and deed as a default for growing numbers of people.
Addressing Covid was almost a piece of cake compared with solving deadly violence, be it with guns, knives, or bombs. We can’t fix something we don’t acknowledge. Even the willingness to address this epidemic would be a start. I can pretty much guarantee it will have to be a collaborative solution with several components, including the willingness to say, “mea culpa.” I don’t know if we are even capable of that anymore. And I don’t have answers. But I have the willingness. Do you?
From the author who wrote Beautiful Boy: “… A symptom of some mental illnesses is lack of insight: When a person can’t understand he’s sick because the parts of his brain that are affected by his illness are the same ones that are responsible for self-awareness and motivation.”