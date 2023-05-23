Margaret Hudson Kilgore

Aretha Franklin was right on when she sang about how important the word “respect” is, and it will always be important in any relationship.

June is almost here, and it is typically known as the month for weddings. Too often, more emphasis is put on the wedding than the marriage, thus resulting in too many divorces.