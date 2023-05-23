Aretha Franklin was right on when she sang about how important the word “respect” is, and it will always be important in any relationship.
June is almost here, and it is typically known as the month for weddings. Too often, more emphasis is put on the wedding than the marriage, thus resulting in too many divorces.
Various things are necessary for a good marriage.
There are many quotes from the Bible, famous writers and people in history that have shaped my life and marriage to Mr. Wanderlust. We will celebrate 63 years of marriage in August.
I will try to enumerate a few of the quotes that are important to me and that have stood the test of time.
One quote is from Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” when Polonius said, “This above all: to thine own self be true. And it must follow, as the night the day then Thou canst not then be false to anyone.” To me, it means that above all else, one should be true to one’s own beliefs, morals and principles. If one fails in this, then they are failing themselves, and anyone else with whom they may be closely involved.
“Live and let live” is a way that helps maintain a good relationship and a good marriage. There is just something about human nature that makes a person want to control others. So, if I want to tell you what you should and should not be wearing, and you want to tell me that I should be reading biographies instead of mysteries, our relationship is not going to be the best. Everyone’s story is different. Never insist that your way is the best way.
“How important is it?” is a slogan that helps keep my blood pressure down. It also helps me to keep my nose out of other people’s business. Many couples have a dispute about how to load the dishwasher. How important is it? Arguments are started about which is the best route to a destination by car. How important is it? People complain long and loud about trivial things that annoy them. I have learned to ask myself, “How important is it for me to try to prove that I am right, and you are wrong?”
“Let it begin with me” is a popular concept and one that I have trouble practicing. I must constantly work at it. How many times do we hear “they” should do something about it, or “they” need to start a neighborhood fund for someone who has fallen on hard times? Who are the elusive “they?”
I am reminded of the little story below:
That’s Not My Job!
This is a story about four people named Everybody, Somebody, Anybody and Nobody.
There was an important job to be done and Everybody was sure that Somebody would do it.
Anybody could have done it, but Nobody did it.
Somebody got angry about that because it was Everybody's job.
Everybody thought Anybody could do it, but Nobody realized that Everybody wouldn’t do it.
It ended up that Everybody blamed Somebody when Nobody did what Anybody could have done.
It is so important that both partners in a marriage are willing to go over their 50 percent. Each must do his/her part and still be willing to go that extra mile, when necessary, without complaining. I am still practicing “Let it begin with me.”
There is a statement that is often seen on Facebook or at the bottom of emails that says, “Be kind, everybody is facing some kind of battle.” That is good advice for having a good relationship with others and leads me to my all-time favorite advice to myself to foster good relationships and one that I strive to practice daily. I have it typed out and stuck over my computer in hopes that it will stick in my brain as I read it every day.
It comes from Galatians 5:22-23. “The Fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. If everyone practiced “The Fruit of the Spirit” relationships would have to be harmonious.
Every relationship must be based on respect if it is to last. And when we err, and we will err, nothing smooths over any disagreement better than a good sense of humor.
Margaret Hudson Kilgore lives in Sharpsburg with her husband Gordon Kilgore (aka Mr. Wanderlust) and two furbabies, Miss Lulu Bichon and Miss Mia Maltese. Margaret can be reached at margaretkilgore160@gmail.com.