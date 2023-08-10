Kids ask a lot of questions, don’t they? Sometimes they’re easy for adults to answer, like “how many sleeps until the weekend?” Sometimes they’re not. “Why is the sky blue? What does 'the best thing since sliced bread' mean? Why is a week seven days? Why is pointing at someone rude? Where do babies come from?
Oh dear baby Elvis, give me strength.
Once upon a time long ago, before the internet, parents and adults depended on their imaginations, their better judgment, or even in rare cases actual knowledge. And if seriously intent on giving a valid answer, they headed for the bottom shelf in the den bookcase where the font of knowledge at the time resided: that ubiquitous collection of World Book Encyclopedias purchased from some college kid standing at your door one summer hoping for some extra cash. Plus numerous “Annuals,” updated single volumes sent by mail-order each year. I laugh now thinking about the rapid-fire pace of our information updates today. No printed “annual” could come close to keeping current now.
Sadly, (or maybe you don’t see it that way) there’s nothing we can’t google these days (or ask artificial intelligence), so we never have to admit we are as clueless as our kids. I’ve always subscribed to the “I don’t know, but I'll find out” policy. I don’t mind that kind of honesty, even if little Edward Scissorhands thinks I’m clueless and weird. Get a mirror, Ed.
Even sadder, today, if a parent makes up a fake answer just to satisfy their child, that parent will inevitably be busted when the little kid asks their older sibling just to look it up online. Then you’re in parent jail for lying.
The trust issues are real. Consult the “S-T” World Book Volume for the article about Christmas and – sssh, Santa. What? You don’t have your World Books anymore? Then just take my word for it. The little kids can’t handle the truth about that, and it’s one trust issue you’ll just have to delay until they – and you – are ready. It’s every parent’s inevitable crucible. Be ready. It's a toughie.
So here’s a question I’ll ask. Why do we feel the need to get to the movies on time when the first thirty minutes is just previews?
Maybe you relate. Since Covid hit, I hadn’t graced a movie theater in years until last week. I had forgotten about all those previews. They’re PR in yer face, those endless clips that supposedly entice, and also make my teeth itch. I just want to see the show I paid for. Plus, some previews cover pretty much the entire plot. Spoiler! Who needs to see that movie now?
So, I think I have the practical answer. Maybe the obvious one, too. Duh.
The previews allow us time to stand in line behind lots of other people at the “refreshments” counter and get candy, godforsaken movie theater nachos, and/or popcorn; wait for the guy to refill the butter dispenser because it’s always empty; ask where the popcorn salt went because it has disappeared; tell someone the napkin dispenser needs refilling; take the time to find the one dry place on the counter near the drink dispenser to tap-tap-tap the end of your paper-wrapped straw; and finally make that carpeted, mile-long walk to find the theater showing your movie.
The previews are always before the movies, too, because if they were at the end of the movie no one would stay for them. There’s usually a grand, audience-exodus during movie credits, and that makes me sad. I always sit through the credits. Granted, the names scroll too fast, but I still pay respect to the hordes of talented people it takes to create a film. And some movies reward a person for hanging in there. Sometimes, little cameos appear, or bloopers, or various folderal that only diehard credit-watchers get to see. You should try it sometime.
And please don't jump the gun. I still get angry when I recall the group of ladies sitting behind me at the movie, “The Help.” At the very end of the movie, when it wasn’t even over yet, right in the middle of Viola Davis’s powerful walk down the street while Mary J. Blige sings THE most divine, soulful tune, they start chatting. Loudly. About mindless things.
I was aghast. Were they not moved? It was a question I couldn't believe I had to ponder. Answer: Nope. They were just ignurnt (as we say in the south) and highly irreverent.
Offended, and because I didn’t want to be a horse’s patoot and tell them to actually shut the h*ll up, I stood and leaned forward, blocking their view, obviously straining to hear the end of the movie. And when I say I blocked their view, I mean I am not a small woman. They could just kiss my ample... view.
Aaand they took the hint and left. They didn’t deserve that ending, I huffed to myself.
But then, I’m weird. Right, Ed?