There was a time when my life mostly revolved around baseball.
I watched every inning of any game that was on television and studied stats like Ken Burns might someday need my opinion for a documentary about the sport.
I regularly went to card shows and bought Beckett Magazine so I could keep up with the prices of all my cards, and I dreamt of one day owning a baseball card shop. I was supposed to be retired off all those cards by this time in my life.
This was all around the time of the Maddux-Glavine-Smoltz Braves. The good old days, as I refer to them.
I quit following baseball years ago. I got rid of all of my cards and most of my memorabilia. The Mickey Mantle shrine remains, though, as he was the best ever.
I haven’t played baseball since the mid ’90s. I haven’t played softball in at least 15 years.
This past weekend I played in a baseball game over at The Heritage School. I had to actually borrow a glove from a work buddy because I couldn’t find my old faithful baseball glove.
The game started at 11 a.m. I think that’s also right around the time the temperature hit triple digits. At least it felt like it. As I was warming up, I was relieved to know I could still throw a ball but alarmed at the lack of control I didn’t recall having back in the old days.
I made it through the first inning fine. I was jogging in from the outfield at the end of the second inning when I realized I was nowhere near as young as I fancied myself. Somewhere between the outfield grass and the infield dirt, my ankles started hurting with each step.
I didn’t know that cartilage was something I should have been more thankful for. Apparently, it had the same longevity as my hairline.
Famed sports writer Red Smith once said, “Ninety feet between baselines is perhaps as close as man has ever come to perfection.” I don’t know how old Red Smith was when he said that, but I can assure you he was not the age I was when I was trying to run those 90 feet between bases on Saturday.
There is a reason “boys of summer” is used to refer to a baseball team. The “old men of summer” wouldn’t last two weeks into the season.
Despite my whining, I – and everyone I was with – had an absolute blast. All because Alternative Baseball, which provides an authentic baseball experience for teens and adults with autism and other disabilities, was in town.
I hope they come back to Coweta County often, and I hope I get to play every time they are in town. As long as my apparent bone-on-bone ankles allow me to, anyway.
Check out their website at https://www.alternativebaseball.org. Support them. It was a really good time for all involved.