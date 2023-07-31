Letter to the Editor

In response to President Biden directing the Department of Health and Human Services to release a rule that would expand the protections of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act to better protect sensitive information related to reproductive health care and bolster patient-provider confidentiality, Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr has signed a letter along with 18 other Republican attorney generals who oppose these proposed regulations.

This letter challenges the strengthened protections for the privacy of medical information relating to treatment performed across state lines that Biden’s proposal offers.