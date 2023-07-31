In response to President Biden directing the Department of Health and Human Services to release a rule that would expand the protections of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act to better protect sensitive information related to reproductive health care and bolster patient-provider confidentiality, Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr has signed a letter along with 18 other Republican attorney generals who oppose these proposed regulations.
This letter challenges the strengthened protections for the privacy of medical information relating to treatment performed across state lines that Biden’s proposal offers.
What these AGs want is the ability to access private medical information which would allow future prosecution of Georgia women who travel to other states for reproductive medical care no longer legally available in Georgia because of the currently enforced six-week abortion ban.
Their reasoning, from the letter, is that "Under the Constitution, states – not the federal government – have the primary authority to protect the health, safety and welfare of their citizens. The states have broad authority to enact legislation for the public good – what we have often called a ‘police power.’ The proposed rule would interfere with states’ ability to obtain evidence that could reveal violations of their laws."
A statement from Carr’s office uses the argument of protecting women from sex crimes to justify his position. “In a shameless attempt to play politics, the Biden administration wants to change the rules in a way that would hinder law enforcement’s ability to gather information about crimes against women."
While states already have the authority to request the private medical records if they suspected a crime had been committed, crossing the border into a state where abortion is legal supersedes this request because a crime has not been committed if that medical procedure is allowed in that state.
Many Republican controlled states have started to create legislation making it illegal for women to travel to other states for procedures and banning medical prescription abortion pills to be mailed into those states. However, the right to travel between states is a part of the “liberty” of which the citizen cannot be deprived without due process of law under the Fifth Amendment.
Meanwhile, some Democrats say that the rule change does not go far enough. Sens. Ron Wyden and Patty Murray make several demands, including that the administration require law enforcement to “obtain a warrant before forcing doctors, pharmacists and other health care providers to turn over their patients’ information.”
For now, the proposed rule requires only that state officials seeking this information get a subpoena, administrative request or other kind of court order – a lower bar to clear.
Sen. Wyden says that “I’ve been investigating pharmacy chains for the last two months on their privacy practices, and I can tell you that health care providers are turning over Americans’ sensitive health records without a warrant every single week. And, for the most part, the patients are never going to be told that the information was turned over. We’re talking about uterus surveillance.”
Regardless of your stance on abortion, this invasion of privacy should not be allowed in our country. After all, in Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court ruled with a 7-2 decision in 1973 that a woman's right to an abortion fell within the right to privacy protected by the 14th Amendment, which prohibits states from "depriving any person of liberty without due process of law."