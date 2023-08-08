In golf, it is common courtesy for slower players to let faster players play through.
A lot has changed in the past 50 years or so since I learned how to golf.
As I look back now, I realize I’ve allowed the game of golf to – ahem –
play through.
***
Golf has sure changed a lot over the years. Anyone remember mashie niblicks and Gutta Percha balls? Didn’t think so.
How about wooden clubs and the kind of golf balls that, when you didn’t hit them just right, the rubber bands stuffed inside of them fell out? OK, I can see a couple of hands going up.
OK, here’s an easy one. Does anyone remember Sam Snead? Too tough? Ben Hogan? How about Arnold Palmer? A few more hands. Much better.
All hands should be raised after this one: Tiger Woods? See, I was right.
Well, everything and everyone I’ve mentioned so far I happen to be familiar with. That’s because I started playing golf when I was 12, not long after they started making the shafts of golf clubs out of metal rather than wood. Once upon a time I was a pretty decent golfer, although that’s to be expected when you have youth on your side and the opportunity to annually play a couple hundred rounds of golf for the better part of a decade.
That was a time when I steadily scored in the ’70s. Still do, in fact, only now I do it using neon colored golf balls playing on courses that have dinosaurs and windmills where sand traps and water hazards used to be.
But that’s not what I want to discuss. Rather, I want to point out how golf has changed over the last half century. For perspective, I’ll be making references to the evolution of the styles, the equipment, and the men who play golf for a living – both then and now.
I’ll start with something I still use occasionally, albeit on a putt-putt course. What else? Putting strokes, of course. I started using the unorthodox cross-handed putting grip (left hand below right hand for right-handed golfers) in 1969 when I saw Orville Moody using it. I figured if it was good enough to win the US Open, it was good enough for me. At the time it was revolutionary, mainly because it was different.
Today, there are so many different grips it would be impossible to list them all, but I will say that some of them are so convoluted you can imagine the golfer’s hands in the exact same position you would use to restrain an octopus. Cross-handed putting still exists, but it’s not as popular as it used to be. That’s probably because the U.S. Open was the first, last and only tournament Moody ever won on the PGA tour.
The length of golf courses – as well as the length of the shots the players are hitting to keep up – are getting longer and longer every year. The evolution of golf courses – and even more spectacularly, golf equipment – is almost unbelievable. I recently saw Rory McIlroy hit a driver and a seven-iron – that’s right, just two shots – to reach the green of a 570-yard par five hole. At one time I could do that as well, except the hole was just shy of 500 yards and I had to hit an extra shot or two with a fairway wood in-between the driver and seven-iron.
You may have noticed I mention “woods,” because that’s what the clubheads were made of when I first started playing. Today, clubheads are made of metal, which is odd because in baseball the players graduate from metal to wood when they transition from playing ball in college to the major leagues. In the evolution of golf, it’s the other way around.
The courses, of course (anyone humming the Mister Ed theme song?), have to keep up with the length of the players. Fifty years ago, a 7,000-yard long course was considered long. Today, the average course the professionals play on is in the neighborhood of 7,500 yards. Many are closing in on 8,000. Some of the holes now are so long, you can tee off in one zip code and putt out in another.
… to be continued …