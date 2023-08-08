Scott Ludwig

Scott Ludwig lives, writes, and runs in Senoia, Georgia.  His latest compilation of 101 columns, Southern Hospitality, complements Southern Charm and Southern Comfort, his first two compilations.  Other books in his Southern Exposure series include Finding the Words, Portraits of the South, and let me tell you a funny story.  All of his books can be found on his author page on Amazon.  

 

In golf, it is common courtesy for slower players to let faster players play through.

A lot has changed in the past 50 years or so since I learned how to golf.