I belong to a group of 12 zany women.
For many years, we have met once a month under the guise of a book club. You would be surprised at what you can learn about people while discussing a book.
Every December, each of us picks a book and a month to host book club in our home for the coming year. Book club has caused me to read many books that I would never have selected. I now enjoy some new favorite authors and genres of books that I would have missed.
Book club met this month at my home. I chose the book “Wesley the Owl.” It is a true story about biologist Stacey O’Brien, who worked in the wild animal department of Caltech. She adopted a baby barn owl with an injured wing who could not have survived in the wild. She named him Wesley.
Over the next 19 years, Stacey studied Wesley’s strange habits with a scientist’s eye and a loving heart. A barn owl’s sole diet consists of mice. Stacey calculated that she had obtained around 28,000 mice for Wesley over the 19 years of his life.
Stacey wrote about having to chop up mice for Wesley when he was a baby. Therein lies the unintended focus of discussion for our book club this month.
One member was repulsed by all those mice. She was reading the book while having lunch one day. To put it nicely, she said reading about an owl's eating habits while having her own lunch was a good way to lose weight.
Another member told me that she was really enjoying the book until she started having nightmares about mice running all over her house. She didn’t finish the book.
Finally, a member gave it a 10. She thoroughly enjoyed reading it and learning the way of the owl.
We have such a fun time at our meetings and have become a support group of sorts over the years. Belonging to a support group enhances one's well-being, physically and mentally. People need people.
When I was growing up, support groups consisted primarily of one’s family. Families were not as mobile as they are today.
The church was a support group too. Besides Sunday services, there were church socials, trips and church dinners. The social aspect of the church helped us to get to know one another better. If someone had a problem, there was always a group of church friends that would lend an ear and a hand when needed. They still do.
But in stepped progress.
Air travel made it easier to commute long distances. Businesses expanded to other states and many families became divided due to business relocations. There used to be a joke among people that worked for IBM. The employees said that IBM stood for "I've been moved.”
One of the best-known support groups is Alcoholics Anonymous (AA). It was started in 1935 when Bill Wilson, a New York stockbroker met Dr. Bob Smith, an Akron, Ohio surgeon. They were both hopeless alcoholics trying to get sober. They began meeting with other alcoholics to help each other obtain sobriety.
Several years later, Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics was formed. Alcoholism is a family disease as it affects the whole family. Al-Anon members share their experience, strength, and hope.
Support groups became more prevalent in the 1960s, partly due to the influence of the civil rights movement, which showed how powerful people can be when they join forces and support each other.
There is a support group for almost any problem, be it cancer, addiction, obesity, bereavement, caregiving or depression. A person can check online or with their doctor for a support group.
If you want to enjoy a fun support group, join or start a book club and limit it to around 12 members. You will be glad you did. Not only will you form a bond with the members, but it will cause you to clean up your house the month that you host book club.
You also get to try new recipes for snack time at book club. The members will tell you how delicious your goodies are even if they don't like some of them very much.
Helen Keller summed it up well:
"We live by each other and for each other. Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much."