Margaret Hudson Kilgore

Margaret Hudson Kilgore lives in Sharpsburg with her husband Gordon Kilgore (aka Mr. Wanderlust) and two furbabies, Miss Lulu Bichon and Miss Mia Maltese. Margaret can be reached at margaretkilgore160@gmail.com.

I belong to a group of 12 zany women.

For many years, we have met once a month under the guise of a book club. You would be surprised at what you can learn about people while discussing a book.