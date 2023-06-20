“He who pays the piper calls the tune” is a familiar proverb. Wiktionary tells us it means that “The person paying for something is the one who gets to say how it should be done.”
It’s difficult if not impossible to argue against its wisdom. Here’s the alternative: “You cough up the money, and I get to decide how it’s spent whether you like it or not.” That strikes me as eminently unreasonable, unfair, domineering, arrogant and dictatorial but it’s precisely the position that some academics with a sense of entitlement are assuming in Florida.
John Johnson of Newser.com reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis just signed into law a measure that prohibits the state’s public colleges and universities from spending money on DEI initiatives (diversity, equity, and inclusion). The Governor asserts that “DEI is better viewed as standing for discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination.”
DeSantis is exactly right. DEI is a virtue-signaling fad that justifies speech police on campuses. At its worst, it empowers professional losers to impose their personal agendas on other people while wrapping themselves in moral superiority. The bigger issue, however, in the context of the Florida law, is who gets to decide whether DEI should be policy at public institutions.
The Newser story cites two academics on the question: “The government has no role in banning or censoring subject matter in higher education” opines one. Another remarks, “It’s basically state-mandated censorship, which has no place in a democracy.” Isn’t democracy where majorities get to decide the rules, and didn’t DeSantis just win in a popular landslide? And of course, these insulated academics would be delighted if even more “free cash” fell from the sky into their entitled laps.
The new Florida law applies to public, not private, institutions. It’s also worth noting that most public colleges and universities do not include viewpoints when they promote “diversity.” They are often one-view-fits-all, ideological monopolies.
I don’t care how many PhDs follow your name. If you’re so self-focused and sanctimonious to declare an inviolable right to other people’s money, you need to go back to school and learn about the piper.
In a free society, you don’t get to take money from somebody at gunpoint and complain when the victim says, “No thanks.” Governor DeSantis should instruct Florida colleges and universities as follows: If you want complete autonomy to do whatever you want, then fine. We’ll stop subsidizing you. You will then be free to raise your revenues in other ways—from willing customers, investors, donors or whomever. Or do what everybody else must do when revenues decline—cut your costs.
At Georgia Tech, there are 3.2 times as many DEI staff people as history professors. If Georgia legislators and governor decide to can DEI and spend my money in ways more pleasing to me, Tech will just have to eat it.
It's ironic that some of the very same academics who want to foist unwanted policies on unwilling citizens are also the first to decry as “fascist” anyone with a different opinion. But forcing people to pay for your ideological fads is fascism at its core.
To those who demand money from others but wet their pants when accountability is introduced to the “exchange,” I say “Quit your whining and grow up. At the very least, if you feel strongly about the matter, then go work for a private school or start your own.”
He who pays the piper has every right to call the tune.
Lawrence W. Reed, a resident of Newnan, is president emeritus of the Foundation for Economic Education. His most recent book is “Was Jesus a Socialist?” He can be reached at lreed@fee.org.