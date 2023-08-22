Letter to the Editor

It’s been nearly two months since Georgia launched the new Georgia Pathways to Coverage program, the Republican-controlled legislature’s alternative to Medicaid expansion, and so far, only 265 people have been approved for coverage.

This is far below the 100,000 citizens that the state claimed would gain coverage in the first year and this also comes as 170,000 adults and children have lost coverage through “Medicaid unwinding,” the removal of the federal pandemic funding that allowed millions of Georgians access to affordable health care which was basically what expanded Medicaid under the ACA would provide.