It’s been nearly two months since Georgia launched the new Georgia Pathways to Coverage program, the Republican-controlled legislature’s alternative to Medicaid expansion, and so far, only 265 people have been approved for coverage.
This is far below the 100,000 citizens that the state claimed would gain coverage in the first year and this also comes as 170,000 adults and children have lost coverage through “Medicaid unwinding,” the removal of the federal pandemic funding that allowed millions of Georgians access to affordable health care which was basically what expanded Medicaid under the ACA would provide.
This program makes Georgia the only state to require work or some equivalent service for low-income adults to obtain health insurance. According to Harry Heiman, a health policy professor at GSU, the extra burden of submitting and verifying work hours is a fundamental flaw in the program compared to normal Medicaid expansion.
Despite the State Department of Community Health’s claims that it was getting the word out about the program, Heiman says, “If we’re talking about outreach to the population that would most likely be eligible and interested, I haven’t seen anything.”
Gov. Kemp signed the plan into law in 2019 but the plan required federal waivers for the work requirements. However that approval was denied until former President Trump approved the waivers in an attempt to garner support for the Republican candidates in the Senate runoff elections in early 2020.
Upon taking office, President Biden rejected the waivers, and the plan was put on hold once again until a U.S. District judge ruled against the Biden Administration and in favor of the state.
Meanwhile Georgia Democrats continue to call for Medicaid expansion, citing the fact that Georgia has the third highest number of uninsured citizens in the nation. Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler was quoted as saying, “At this rate, it would take 28 years for the governor to meet his estimated enrollment … of 90,000 people.” And even at that goal of 90,000, that is far below the 450,000 people that Medicaid expansion would cover.
Republicans tout this program while Georgia ranks as the ninth worst state in the U.S. for overall health coverage, 42nd in health care access and 45th in percent of insured children. But Gov. Kemp says that Georgia cannot afford full Medicaid expansion even as the state recently announced a third straight year of huge budget surpluses, with this years’ surplus standing at $5 billion after surpluses of $3.7 billion in 2021 and $6.4 billion in 2022.
As State Rep. Michelle Au says, “No state touting record budget surpluses should tolerate this as a result,” and, “No political motivation can excuse the catastrophic reality that, even with Pathways to coverage in place, thousands of low-income children in Georgia will lose their health insurance coverage.”