I lived on the island of Oahu for three years when I was a teenager. It was, in a word, paradise.
Sunshine and surf in every direction. Everywhere you looked, there were pineapples, coconuts, and palm trees. Perfect weather year-round, enhanced by the constant breeze blowing in from the Pacific Ocean.
I learned to play golf in Hawaii. I kissed a girl for the first time in Hawaii. I tried surfing in Hawaii, even though I failed miserably at it. I went to school barefoot. Seafood was always on the menu. It was the best of times.
Those fond memories are what led Cindy and I to celebrate our wedding anniversary on Oahu many years later. We rented a red Mustang convertible to drive around the island. We ate seafood. We enjoyed the ocean breezes at the beach. I even ran my 200th lifetime marathon in Honolulu while we were there.
Afterward, Cindy and I shared the same opinion of Hawaii: it was paradise.
So when our son graduated high school, we took him and his brother to one of the other islands, Maui, to celebrate. We drove anywhere and everywhere we could, attended a luau, walked on the beach, and went to an art festival where we purchased a couple of paintings by a local artist.
Our sons now had the same opinion of Hawaii as their parents.
Paradise - pretty much what you would expect of any of the seven islands of our beautiful 50th state.
***
I don’t normally cry on a regular basis.
The last time an event brought tears to my eyes – other than a funeral, of course, because they always make me cry – was the 2013 bombing at the Boston Marathon.
I could have been in Boston that day. After all, I’d run the race a dozen times, the last one being in 2010. I even took my son with me to one of them and my wife with me to another.
I watched the tragic events on Patriots’ Day, 2013, unfold in real-time in the breakroom at work. I had friends running in Boston that day, and I held my breath until I personally connected with each of them. Fortunately, they were all OK, having finished the marathon before the bombs exploded - one of them just by a couple of minutes.
***
A little over 10 years later – on August 8, 2023 - the tears flowed once again. The beautiful town of Lahaina (population 13,000) on the Hawaiian island of Maui was devastated by wildfires - wildfires that were intensified by the powerful winds of Hurricane Dora.
It’s a fair question to ask: how can there be wildfires in a place where one’s worst fear should be whether or not you’re wearing enough sunblock?
Many lives have been lost in Lahaina, and the number continues to grow. In time, it’s feared that the number may exceed 1,000. Homes, businesses, shops, restaurants, churches, cultural landmarks, government buildings … many of them are incinerated; completely burnt to the ground.
Paradise was never supposed to be like this.
But if there’s one thing I know from living in Hawaii for three years, it’s this: the people of Hawaii are resilient, resourceful … and relentless.
So, just like New Orleans after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, New York and New Jersey after Hurricane Sandy in 2012, Washington after the eruption of Mount St. Helens in 1980, and Coweta County after the category 4 tornado on March 25, 2021, Hawaii will bounce back – and bounce back stronger than ever.
As a sign of hope, look no further than the world-famous Lahaina Banyan tree, standing more than 60 feet tall and covering an entire city block. It was given to the island as a gift from missionaries in India, and planted in Lahaina in 1873.
Remember the art festival I mentioned earlier? It was held in the shade of that very same banyan tree. We will never forget it, because the tree was absolutely majestic.
Sadly, the banyan tree was burned in the wildfire, but experts believe that – in time – it will survive and return to its former glory. Even though it’s severely scarred at the moment, it continues to stand tall.
Just like the proud people of Hawaii.
So rest assured: paradise is not lost.
For the time being, it’s just been postponed.
***
E hoʻomanaʻo e mālama iā Lahaina i kāu pule. That’s Hawaiian for ‘remember to keep Lahaina in your prayers.’
And, if you’re willing and able, help by donating at:
E hoʻopōmaikaʻi ke akua i ka Lahaina.
God bless Lahaina.