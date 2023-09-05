Lawrence W. Reed

Lawrence W. Reed, a resident of Newnan, is president emeritus of the Foundation for Economic Education. His most recent book is “Was Jesus a Socialist?” He can be reached at lreed@fee.org.

Ask most Americans where the slogan, “No taxation without representation!” came from and the likely response will be, “American colonists protesting against Britain in the 1760s.”

But the spirit, if not the precise letter of the phrase, originated more than a century before. Moreover, we can thank the Brits themselves for it. It started with something called the “ship tax.”