He awoke with a start. He had been dreaming of a young boy named Johnny talking to his daddy. Both seemed very familiar. He went over the dream in his mind, enjoying it immensely.
“Little Johnny, what did you do? Did you misbehave? Again?”
“Who me? Daaad-uh!”
“Now Johnny, look at me. Did you, or did you not steal that rare, 1st edition book from the public library, the one that specifically states it’s so special and private that only certain people have access to it and it’s not available for check-out?”
“Yeah, Dad, I took it but I returned it months ago.”
“Really. Then how do you explain why the head librarian and her staff paid a surprise visit to our house, and after searching high and low finally found the book under the bed in your room? And lots of other special, private books you didn’t return?”
“The library must’ve planted them in my bedroom!” Johnny bristled, standing flat-footed, hands on hips. “That librarian is such a loser, a total disaster. It’s fake news, Dad. Believe me.”
“Really?”
“Pinky swear.”
“Bless your lying heart, son. You need better training, boy. Not because you lied. That’s OK. You just need to be more convincing. You’re such a loser, but as your dad, I’m going to set you straight, warp your mind forever and make you a student of the most corrupt, conscious-less friends I know.
“My lawyer will teach you everything he knows, son. Hint: never admit anything, and delay delay, delay. Meanwhile I’m sending you off to military boarding school so I don’t have to deal with you. I’m busy ripping off people of color who want to rent my real estate properties. I’m fighting a lawsuit right now, as a matter of fact.
“So now, before you go, here’s your game plan, son. You be sure to tell everyone how you’ve been falsely accused and your privacy has been unfairly and illegally invaded by a public librarian who’s had it out for you since you stole those last books you didn’t admit to stealing. You didn’t know you weren’t supposed to take them. Say that. And say they’ve been so unnecessarily cruel to you about it. And say that you decided they are OK to take if you say they are. And tell that to all our friends in our neighborhood who don’t like the public library because you’ve been lied to and persecuted by them all this time. Your friends don’t read books anyway.”
“And neither do I, Dad, if you want to know the truth.”
“Truth? This family can’t handle the truth, son! We’re all deluded. You never get anywhere dealing in boring truth. We’re more into spreading whatever nonsense we want by word of mouth as long as it serves us. Now let me hear you practice how to respond to that librarian once and for all.”
“Ok, Dad, here goes, here's exactly what I'll say: ‘This is a disaster and shouldn't happen in America. Why in the world would I want that valuable, stupid 1st edition book, anyway? It’s all a hoax and a witch hunt like nobody’s ever seen before. Everyone should tell their friends, too.’ We’ll start the whole thing. As student body president, I’ll keep lying about a lot of things. I’ll say I’ve been railroaded and I am a victim of other people and their lies, lies, lies! We’ll have a parade and rile everybody up, and they can bring their AR-15s and dress up like militia-men and get all violent and storm the library! Because if you don’t fight for your right to take books and lie about it, you’re not gonna have a library anymore. And then we’ll lie some more and call it a simple tourist tour. And if anyone gets in trouble I’ll get them to reelect me student body president and promise them all full pardons.”
“Johnny, you are on your way. You could stand out there on Main Street and shoot somebody and people would still vote for you for student body president. Surely, even though you’ll always be a loser, we as your parents have everything to do with your budding success as a lying narcissist.”
“Oh, wait, Dad, I need to grab a book off my nightstand. Now that’s a powerful German dictator I admire. Glad I got a used book that had the important stuff already highlighted for me. Wonder if any of it will rub off on me? I think I’d like to be a dictator like him when I grow up. And have parades in my honor, with tanks and thousands of troops marching and saluting me. Just me.”
“Johnny, I will help you with that. Tomorrow you leave for military boarding school to learn all the authoritarian ropes you have yet to learn. We all have high hopes for you. The idiot neighbors do, too. Don’t let the door hit you on your way out!”
“Bye Dad. I’m so conflicted. But I’ll not only make you and everyone proud, I’ll become the most enigmatic, hyperbolic, polarizing, narcissistic, nastiest, self-serving person like you wouldn’t believe; like nobody has ever seen before. Believe me. And I found all those words I just said in that library book I didn’t steal. I have no idea what they mean, but they sound good.”
“You already are all those things, my boy. And don’t give that stolen — er planted — library book another thought. Our mobsters — er lawyers — have shown us you can weasel out of anything. Watch and learn. Go forth, prosper and plaster the family name everywhere so people think you’re rich and great, whether you are or not. And even if you’re a sucky school cadet and make awful grades, I might still give you a small loan of a million dollars or more to start a business.”
“Tremendous. Fantastic. After you’re gone, Dad, if ever I get in trouble when I’m a grown up, I’ll always remember what you told me."
"And what is that, son? I want to hear your takeaway. Sum it up for me."
“Dad, you said to me that most importantly, I should remember this: Why would anyone plead the fifth if they’ve done nothing wrong? Only mobsters plead the fifth.”