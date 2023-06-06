Mama and Daddy are home, and I am hitting the road again to lower my stress level, which has been raised by her two little dogs.
A rather new term for RV people is “glamping.” It is a combination of the words glamor and camping. It is many steps up from the pop-up camper my husband enjoyed with his family while growing up.
My family, on the other hand, stayed in hotels. This was because my mother would never entertain the idea of roughing it. She said that glamping is an oxymoron. Dad is an Eagle Scout. He could survive anywhere.
Years ago, my husband got the fever to introduce our family to camping. We had two daughters, ages 5 and 3, and a third one on the way. Being pregnant, the only kind of camping I would even consider would be one with a bedroom, bathroom, shower and air conditioner.
We found an RV that accommodated my demands. We enjoyed many wonderful trips as a family. As our daughters got older, their activities kept us busy on the weekends, so sadly, we sold our RV.
Fast forward to the present day, when our daughters are married with families of their own. My husband and I decided to try camping again. RVs have come a long way in the past 25 years, with all the comforts of home. However, we have experienced many situations that would make us wish we were at home.
We tried a campground in Panama City Beach, just across the street from the beach. Excellent location but horrible campground, with sites that were very bumpy and uneven, not well kept at all. The sites were so close together that we had to maneuver the RV so that the slide-outs could be extended.
We ended up where the RV steps opened directly into a tree. I envisioned myself looking like the Road Runner character, plastered flat up against that tree after being on one end of the leash, and our fur baby, Jax, being on the other end, barreling down those steps.
We crossed that campground off our list, and on our next trip to the beach, we tried another campground just down the road from the one with the tree. It probably used to be a nice campground before Hurricane Michael destroyed the sod, but the owners never replaced it.
Every time I came back from walking Jax, I’d have to pull sand spurs out of his feet and beard. A fellow camper said that her dog was pulling the sand spurs off himself when one got stuck in the back of his throat. It cost the owners $800 for an emergency procedure to have the sand spur removed.
We went back to our tried-and-true campground in PCB, which was paved and had grass and nice-sized sites. It is not on the beach but located next to a zoo. The campground is big, and we’ve never been bothered by its proximity to the zoo. The last time we went to this campground, however, we were assigned a campsite next to the zoo’s wall.
Did you know that male peacocks caw loudly during mating season? Judging from the noise level, love was definitely in the air. And wouldn’t you know it, it was the same week as the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally.
Harley riders are the nicest, friendliest people you could meet. However, they like their rides and their music really loud. And to top off this memorable experience, a new neighbor pulled in with seven dogs. So, we had the peacocks cawing, the dogs barking and the Hogs roaring while we endured the smell of the zoo inhabitants.
With all these crazy experiences, you may be wondering why in the world we continue to travel in our RV. One of the reasons we enjoy camping is because we can take our fur baby with us.
Not only do we have our dog, but we have our bed, our recliners, our food and our shower. We have experienced beautiful views from our windows and from our patios. We have parked at the edge of lakes and oceans. Last year, we camped in the Badlands at the edge of a canyon. You just can’t do that in a hotel.
The joy is in the journey, and home is where you park it.
Kathi Kilgore Wright lives with her husband, Barry, in Sharpsburg. She is a retired teacher from Northgate High School. She enjoys reading, crafting, traveling, and spending time with her three daughters and her six grandchildren. She can be reached at kkwright61561@gmail.com.