Letter to the Editor

Friends who know me and my interest in political philosophy have often asked me a question which I have for some time pondered for an answer: does God alone create goodness?

I know their aim is forthright – to catch me alone in the middle of a maze with no entrance or exit. For instance, if I answer yes (God indeed does create goodness) then they point out that it is quite evident that evil exists in the world and thus catch me in denying God's goodness.