Friends who know me and my interest in political philosophy have often asked me a question which I have for some time pondered for an answer: does God alone create goodness?
I know their aim is forthright – to catch me alone in the middle of a maze with no entrance or exit. For instance, if I answer yes (God indeed does create goodness) then they point out that it is quite evident that evil exists in the world and thus catch me in denying God's goodness.
Likewise, if I answer no (that God does not create goodness) then they would accuse me of being an unbelieving atheist (which I am not) and accept evil as a governing principle of the world.
Answering this tautology, which many find hard to understand, I reason that God does indeed create goodness (or else the whole universe would collapse and fall) but evil may form from its own existence evolving from that goodness which God creates.
For example, take a person who knows it is wrong to steal (the virtue of honesty) but steals anyway (goodness evolving into evil), or finding out your president just made it harder for you to get to work by deliberately raising gas prices and being able to afford to feed a family of four thus creating evil out of that goodness.
What we can gather from this is that goodness exists but so does evil. Does God create this evil? No, man alone does.
