One of the greatest gifts of my 40s is giving up on achieving any notion of being cool.
So far, it’s been very liberating.
As a father, I’m not expected to be cool. I’m expected to make bad jokes and embarrass my kids in the drive-thru.
I remember the “cool dads” when I was growing up. They let us get away with murder. That ain’t me.
But looking back, I don’t think there ever was a time when I really was cool.
Music has always meant everything to me. All my musical heroes were cool, so I figured somehow that meant I was too.
As a teenager when everything else seemed debatable, music often served as my “true north.”
As a result, I started making friends based on the music they liked and not who they were. That wasn’t the best move.
At that age, if you liked stuff I didn’t, somehow that was a glaring character fault. I probably missed out on a lot of stuff with that attitude; it seemed to close more doors than it opened.
In high school, I wouldn’t be caught dead at a Grateful Dead concert or any jam band for that matter.
See, I was only interested in loud, fast music played in small clubs packed with a bunch of sweaty people bouncing off the walls.
Maybe it’s just a byproduct of that age, but I wasn’t looking to mellow out.
Flash forward 25 years and things are different. My life has changed, and so have my expectations.
A few years ago, a buddy took me to see Dead and Company, a band consisting of a handful of founding members from the Grateful Dead.
Aside from a handful of songs, I knew little about the Dead. But you know what? I had a great time anyway.
After years of high aggression shows, it was a unique experience being surrounded by so many mellow and happy people.
No one was fighting, passing out or harassing security. No drama. They were dancing. They were smiling.
Just like The Beach Boys, the Grateful Dead are an American institution. Look into the audience, and you’ll see a guy in his 70s sitting next to a kid 60 years his junior.
This year, I went to see them again. It was even better than before.
Leaving the show, security guards were smiling and high-fiving people. That caught my attention.
“These are the best shows to work,” one guard told me. “Everyone just gets along.”
A few weeks later, a buddy offered me a ticket to see the band Phish — a band that’s been around for nearly 40 years, but was the younger jam band when I was growing up.
Since I wanted nothing to do with them as a teenager, I know it was definitely time to check them out.
Like the Dead, Phish has a dedicated fan base and sold out three consecutive shows in Alpharetta.
But at this concert, I noticed something.
“Where are all the older people,” I asked myself.
Then it hit me.
Oh crap. I’m the older people.
Soon the show started and everyone began dancing. And there’s nothing more uncool than thousands of middle-aged white people dancing to a jam band.
But I wasn’t worried about being cool anymore, because I don’t think I ever really was.
And it was the best night ever.
Dancing in the aisle was, I assume, a middle school teacher. I only say this because my friend thought the same thing. What else could she possibly be?
Security bugged her for a while to stay out of the aisle but they eventually gave up. This woman was probably my age and was here to forget all about her daily grind. She was in her own zone and danced for the next three hours.
One friend recognized a high-powered Atlanta trial attorney. I ran into an old friend from high school.
But being surrounded by people who aren’t interested in being cool is the best. They’re interested in hanging out and having a good time.
Because if you’re worried about being cool, you ain’t cool.
The show was great because it delivered what I’m looking for these days — building relationships and having new experiences.
It’s great when those two go together.
At 46, I’m more interested in collecting good people than records.
That’s my new “true north.”