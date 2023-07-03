We are fortunate in our area of Newnan, Tyrone and Fairburn to have several venues that produce plays. The amateur actors and actresses rival any of the professionals.
Mr. Wanderlust and I recently went to the Southside Theatre in Fairburn to see a play, “The Odd Couple.” It was a favorite movie of mine when it came to movie theaters in 1968. It starred Walter Matthau as the fun-loving slob Oscar Madison, and the neurotic neat-freak, Jack Lemmon as Felix Unger.
These totally opposite-in-personality, divorced men wound up sharing an apartment and the laughs began. The cast in Fairburn's production was top-notch all the way, and we laughed until our sides hurt.
I really appreciate the work that goes into the local plays since most of the movies in theaters today are digitally enhanced and reach decibels equivalent to operating a jackhammer.
Gone are the days when we blissfully swayed in our seats watching Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers gliding across the dance floor.
In the movies of years gone by, we laughed at the antics of Bud Abbott and Lou Costello, then Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis.
We cried when Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr missed meeting each other at the top of the Empire State Building in “An Affair To Remember.”
We suffered with the South during the Civil War when we saw “Gone with the Wind.”
“The Godfather” left us spellbound as we observed the actions of the Mafia.
However, most of today's movies seem to be full of buildings flying through the air, bridges and streets being blown up as cars and people disappear, and monsters clawing their way out of the ground. They are so loud that I think they must be in cahoots with the hearing aid manufacturers.
It is not only the movies that bombard our ears with noise pollution. Many TV commercials are using the same digital techniques trying to impress us with their product. The car salespeople, not to be outdone, are shouting louder and faster. Thank you to whoever invented the volume and mute controls on the TV remote.
Scientists say we are born with only two fears: the fear of falling and the fear of loud noises. The rest of our fears are learned.
Noise is everywhere. Have you heard what some of the stores are playing that they call music? I was in one store recently when I heard a woman screaming. I stopped dead in my tracks and panicked until I learned it was coming over their sound system in the guise of music.
It was so obnoxious that I asked the checkout person how she stood it. She laughed and said you finally get immune to hearing it and pay it no attention. I couldn’t get out of there fast enough. I thought stores wanted customers to stay in there longer in hopes they would impulse buy.
Immune to it or not, the noise continues to cause health problems. Scientists have analyzed noises from planes, trains, other vehicles and random city noises. Exposure to prolonged or excessive noise has been shown to cause many health problems ranging from stress, poor concentration, productivity losses, communication difficulties and fatigue.
More serious issues such as heart disease, mental impairment, and hearing loss also become a problem. The noises that occur when we are asleep that we are not conscious of hearing can still do damage.
But we humans are a curious lot. We often enjoy “loud.” We turn up the volume on the car radio when a favorite song comes on.
We love the loud greeting our dogs give us when we return home … even if we only walked to the mailbox and back. It is their way of showing just how glad they are to be with us at all times, and we love it.
Jay Leno commented once about an ad he saw for an alarm clock that made no noise. Instead, it slowly hits you with a light that gets brighter and brighter until you wake up and shut it off. He commented that he already had one of those – it’s called a window.
An excerpt from a poem by Ann Gilmour sums up noise pollution quite well:
“At times when I can hardly hear the sound of my own voice,
I have to shout I have to shriek I really have no other choice.
The noises and vibrations are the sounds of daily living,
They make me stressed I feel so bad they are so unforgiving.
I fear with all this noise pollution,
There is no cure, there’s no solution.
So to deafen the din drink a bottle of gin,
And to stop my decline drink a bottle of wine,
And by then everything will sound just fine …”
Margaret Hudson Kilgore lives in Sharpsburg with her husband Gordon Kilgore (aka Mr. Wanderlust) and two furbabies, Miss Lulu Bichon and Miss Mia Maltese. Margaret can be reached at margaretkilgore160@gmail.com.