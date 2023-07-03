Margaret Hudson Kilgore

Margaret Hudson Kilgore lives in Sharpsburg with her husband Gordon Kilgore (aka Mr. Wanderlust).

We are fortunate in our area of Newnan, Tyrone and Fairburn to have several venues that produce plays. The amateur actors and actresses rival any of the professionals.

Mr. Wanderlust and I recently went to the Southside Theatre in Fairburn to see a play, “The Odd Couple.” It was a favorite movie of mine when it came to movie theaters in 1968. It starred Walter Matthau as the fun-loving slob Oscar Madison, and the neurotic neat-freak, Jack Lemmon as Felix Unger.