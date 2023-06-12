Jack Bernard

Jack Bernard ​was the first Director of Health Planning for the State of Georgia and then served as an executive with several healthcare firms. Jack is a local activist, previously serving on the Jasper County Board of Commissioners and Board of Health. He's now Chair of the Fayette County Board of Health.

"Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."--George Santayana 

Coweta is a typical red county. In 2016, Trump won 69% of Coweta County general election votes. In 2020, it was virtually the same- Trump received 67%. And, if Trump is the GOP nominee as I believe will happen, there is no indication that it will be any different in 2026 in Coweta or any other red area.