"Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."--George Santayana
Coweta is a typical red county. In 2016, Trump won 69% of Coweta County general election votes. In 2020, it was virtually the same- Trump received 67%. And, if Trump is the GOP nominee as I believe will happen, there is no indication that it will be any different in 2026 in Coweta or any other red area.
NH Gov. Sununu (R) recently stated- “The stakes are too high for a crowded field to hand the nomination to a candidate who earns just 35 percent of the vote.” But Sununu said this about Trump in the 2016 NH primary, where a ton of other candidates ran for the Presidential nomination. What he is saying is that the GOP is still going down the same rabbit hole. And that’s the reason why he has decided not to run. Sununu also correctly indicated that many of these GOP Presidential candidates are really running for Vice President.
Morning Consult conducts one of the most reliable primary surveys of the GOP Presidential Primary (https://pro.morningconsult.com/trackers/2024-gop-primary-election-tracker# ). Several of the participants are trying to be like cultural warrior Trump, without mentioning his name. Others say they support his policies, but not him. Few have the guts to go after Trump, even after the indictment.
And 2024 will be a rerun of 2016. When no one... except the GOP base/voters... wanted Trump to secure the nomination. The majority of GOP voters (56%) want Trump to be their party’s nominee. Unless that changes, he will be chosen. And get around two-thirds of Coweta’s votes.
Anti-Mickey Mouse Gov. DeSantis, Trump light, is at 22%. Mild-mannered Pence is at 5%, never establishing a clear lane to victory. But Pence and DeSantis are sincere regarding their desire to run for President, as is Christy (with little support).
Senator Tim Scott, former Governor Haley, and current Governors Abbott, Noem, and Hutchinson (and so on) are barely noticed. They’re running for Vice President...that’s why there’s little criticism of Trump.
DeSantis’ position- he’s a winner and Trump’s a loser. But, in a Biden match-up, this poll shows him getting no more of the vote than Trump.
The “old” GOP would be analyzing its 2020 loss and underwhelming 2022 performance...and changing course. But none of these candidates are dedicated to that strategy.
The American Enterprise Institute (AEI) is a respected, right-wing think tank. After Trump’s 2020 loss (but before the violent 1-6-21 insurrection), AEI’s Marc A. Thiessen did a column for The Washington Post- “The 10 Worst Things Trump Did in 2020”. Per Thiessen, Trump lost due to actions like entertaining imposing martial law to “overturn results”, refusing to correct his administration’s “chaos”, failing to adequately address the worst pandemic in 100 years, and pardoning war criminals.
Other conservative analysts go further. John Feehery, formerly a top Congressional staffer, listed 6 failures- the pandemic, administrative bureaucratic chaos, overspending, attacks on the free press, failure to regulate big tech and unforced errors. As examples of errors, he gave Trump’s- inane tweets; positive statements about and relationships with dictators; and racist comments (https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/553984-feehery-6-positive-things-about-the-trump-years-and-6-bad-things/ ).
Balanced observers, like Walt of Harvard, give Trump worse marks- “Although Trump can claim a few foreign-policy successes, his overall record is dismal”(https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/01/05/trumps-final-foreign-policy-report-card/ ). Examples include failures regarding China, Russia, and North Korea. Walt also criticizes Trump’s hiring of people with little foreign policy experience, or a track record of failure.
On the left, criticism is more strident. For example, an American Public Health Association article entitled- “Trump-era policies damaged US health care system”. Citing a Lancet report (“Public Policy and Health in the Trump Era,”), the column states that although Trump did not start the decline of US public health (Reagan did), he certainly accelerated it (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)32545-9/fulltext ).
A Center for American Progress (CAP) analysis states Trump failed us regarding- public health, job retention, safety net maintenance, support of local government, and assistance to small businesses. CAP is left leaning, but its analysis is very similar to what was asserted by right-wing think tanks.
Some Newnan voters say they dislike Trump as a person... but support his policies. There are two underlying reasons- a. they only watch biased news sources and b. few GOP candidates have the courage to attack Trump’s policy failures. I don’t see this changing in 2024, even if Trump is convicted.