Swear to Elvis, my results from a recent checkup have me healthier than I have a right to be, despite my considerable avoirdupois.
One could say in the cycle of ups and downs on the old BMI chart, I’m a solid “Girl, you have let yourself go — again.” I need to lose at least a whole person in body weight. A small person, okay? Maybe a lanky teenager. And I will. I’ve done this before.
My genetics giveth and taketh. I’m cursed with an inherent love for - and overindulgence in - all kinds of good food (and, ok,junk, too.) Everyone, raise your hands if you’re similarly afflicted. You know who you are.
And yet, I have been blessed with low cholesterol, no blood sugar issues, a good heart (and I mean that in every way), good lungs, healthy liver, and a sound mind, mostly (just don’t ask me where I put my reading glasses.)
The other things I don’t have are good joints, good feet, stamina, a strong muscular core, and the will to exercise. The joints and feet I can’t help. But my core, my midsection? My bad.
I am that core-less, air-blown tubular display flapping itself all akimbo outside the local car dealership. Do not seat me on a low sofa and expect me to rise like a lady. Ignominious as it is, I will employ the only exit strategy I have currently and hope no one is watching: sink slowly to the floor to a seated position and fumble to a kneeling position on all fours. Then with legs straight and butt up in the air, I walk my upper body up with both arms til I can unfold and stand upright. Sound effects included. Rising from a chair should not be this hard. These are not my best moments. And certainly not my best angle. Thank the Lord and Elvis I have arms. What I really need are abs and quads.
Our trip recently has brought me clarity—in Spades. The mostly flat geography of downtown Hong Kong is limited to the bustling area directly surrounding Victoria Harbor, the glistening centerpiece between mainland Hong Kong and Hong Kong Island. It’s a beautiful, clean, monstrously busy place crowded with skyscrapers housing hotels and business offices, shopping, entertainment, restaurants, and 6-lane thoroughfares. But the flat harbor basin quickly changes to hills and slopes and more steep, narrow streets. And. So. Many. Stairs.
Hong Kong Island is one big, developed city on a mountain. There’s a long (maybe a mile?) outdoor covered escalator in the area called Central that changes direction like an alternating traffic lane during rush hours to help people walk back and forth, up and down more easily fromjobs to home and home to jobs. Think San Francisco on steroids. Or Sisyphus climbing three Matterhorns stacked on top of each other, over and over and over.
Phuket, Thailand is no piece of cake either. Think Sisyphus doing his thing up a volcano with his hair on fire. In sweat-popping
So it is with this in mind that I return home with a new resolve and the knowledge that it’s never too late to get back in shape. And maybe if I ever get the chance to go back to Hong Kong or Phuket I’ll be much better prepared. Just watch me. As Elvis is my witness, here I go.