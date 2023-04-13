Susie Berta

Swear to Elvis, my results from a recent checkup have me healthier than I have a right to be, despite my considerable avoirdupois.

One could say in the cycle of ups and downs on the old BMI chart, I’m a solid “Girl, you have let yourself go — again.” I need to lose at least a whole person in body weight. A small person, okay? Maybe a lanky teenager. And I will. I’ve done this before.