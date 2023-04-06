Al Smith

Longtime Newnan resident Alphonso Smith is the pastor of Clark Chapel UMC Luthersville and serves as County Commissioner for District 5.

Hello fellow Americans. I hope that we can agree on that or at least reach a consensus that we are all indeed Americans.

Is it just me or does anyone else see the moral decline exhibited by our nation since the passing of the Civil Rights Bill in 1964? It matters little if you were born here or Naturalized. You are a bonafide American citizen.