Hello fellow Americans. I hope that we can agree on that or at least reach a consensus that we are all indeed Americans.
Is it just me or does anyone else see the moral decline exhibited by our nation since the passing of the Civil Rights Bill in 1964? It matters little if you were born here or Naturalized. You are a bonafide American citizen.
We claim to be a Nation of Laws. I am a witness to the charges that I have had to defend against and have even been fined for. Are you so lucky? I pledge allegiance to a flag that declares us as One Nation. Under God, with Liberty and Justice for all. My hand is placed over my heart and I hope that what I am declaring and trusting in, that my American brothers and sisters share in that same hope and trust with me.
We have the Bill of Rights that insure peace, tranquility, justice, the pursuit of happiness, and equality, and it almost guarantees prosperity, if that is your goal. Everything in America is
governed by some law, rule, right, or regulation. There is probably nothing that you can name or mention that humans consume or use that is unregulated.
Building permits. Florist norms. Demolition permits. Electrical codes. H.I.P.P.A. Laws and regulations. Seat belt laws. Warning labels on tobacco and alcohol products. Expiration dates. and oaths to uphold political, traditional or contemporary activity. Food vendors can not even throw away leftover food into the trash because of laws that state if that discarded food is eaten by someone who gets sick: said person is liable and held legally responsible in a Court of Law.
Name something and there is a rule or law attached to it. Infants need a birth certificate. Drivers need a license and registration and insurance. Pet food must meet certain standards and Utility commissions. Even Animals must be treated humanely or there are consequences. You need a vaccination record and a Covid card. Even Police officers and Military Troops must pass stringent performance tests before they are permitted to carry firearms.
Also if the weapon is drawn, brandished or fired, even further regulations and reports come into play. You even need to fill out a "Ballot Request" form to vote. Plus we need to show a government ID just to receive the form. Even if you choose not to cast a ballot, agency agitators will work their behinds off (behind the scene) to have YOU removed from the sacred voter roles.
Where is the freedom from that kind of tyranny? Where do Free men need assault rifles in the streets of America to attack other free common citizens, school children, shoppers, and worshipers? Who is next?
How in the world then, can otherwise right-thinking, progressive, conservative, neutral or independent Americans refuse to be able to see, recognize or behold that one of the most lethal of weapons known to man, guns, (specifically semi-automatic rifles with high capacity magazines) be exempt from any kind of regulation except that they meet prescribed destructive power and dependability to kill? Americans in the land of the free and Home of the Brave are deathly afraid of one other. So much so, that our alleged brightest and best political and societal minds choose not to be able to recognize the difference between a weapon designed for home self-defense from a weapon designed for International warfare and massive murder in the name of National Sovereignty.
We claim to love/cherish life and have rules and regulations to protect the unborn, irrespective of a father's or mother's choice regarding their family; and yet the same ones we have elected to serve and protect us can seemingly do nothing to protect the lives of ordinary citizens, who are just going about their daily activities, from one single weapon of war.
A weapon that has proven itself to be horrendously deadly; The Unregulated Unrestricted
Military Personal Assault Rifle. To witness the AR-15, Bush-Master, M-16, Tech-9, and other assorted Assault weapons.
Going to worship, to school, buying groceries, attending a movie, playing cranky music or a night on the town ought not to be a death sentence handed down by cowardly State and Federal legislators who are too weak to just say, "No More" to an increasingly greedy gun lobby and No to politicians with high Personal Aspirations for a false, limp and impotent personal legacy.
What a National shame. It's a national disgrace. Overgrown men won't even protect schoolchildren from glory hogs looking to impress themselves by heinous acts of murdering helpless unarmed Fellow Americans. You can own an automobile but you cannot drive it on the streets without the required license, registration, and insurance and if you do, a process of strict accounting takes place. Fines. Restitution. Jail time or all three, depending on the severity of the crime.
Therefore, common sense dictates that we The People ban Personal assault war weapons from public consumption.
Activate and demonstrate common decency and natural affection for humankind. Participate in reasonable 2nd amendment access, and regulate all weapons of war completely. Everything else has a law, a rule, a right or a regulation to protect the public from itself. What is the worst that could happen if all weapons of war were well regulated?
Even the gymnasium and the club have rules and regulations, should the Personal Military Style assault weapon continue to be exempted from any rule or regulation? What would you think as one grieving the loss of a child to a loophole that anyone can legally own and openly carry or concealed and use this type of weapon; no questions asked?
If we don't do something to H.A.L.T. this national carnage...nothing will change.