Margaret Hudson Kilgore

Margaret Hudson Kilgore lives in Sharpsburg with her husband Gordon Kilgore (aka Mr. Wanderlust) and two furbabies, Miss Lulu Bichon and Miss Mia Maltese. Margaret can be reached at margaretkilgore160@gmail.com.

At the time of this writing, the world has just received the sad news that the five people aboard the Titanic tourist submarine have perished.

Oddly enough, many songs and hymn lyrics have to do with actual tragedies at sea.