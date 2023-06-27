At the time of this writing, the world has just received the sad news that the five people aboard the Titanic tourist submarine have perished.
Oddly enough, many songs and hymn lyrics have to do with actual tragedies at sea.
The ever-popular "My Heart Will Go On” from the movie “Titanic” is one of them.
“Amazing Grace” is a favorite hymn that tells of a storm at sea where John Newton almost drowned but attributes his being saved from drowning to the amazing grace of God. Newton had done some things that he was tremendously ashamed of but by the grace of God, he was rescued, repented, turned his life around, and wrote the words of "Amazing Grace" as a result of his awakening.
Another favorite hymn about a disaster at sea is "It Is Well With My Soul." You may be familiar with the sad story and how the lyrics of this song came into being.
The information below is paraphrased from Spafford's fifth daughter as relayed in her book entitled "Our Jerusalem.”
Horatio Spafford was a successful lawyer in Chicago in the 1850s. He was also an investor in real estate in the central business district of Chicago. He was married to Anna Larssen, and they were blessed with five children.
Sorrow hit Spafford and his family in 1871, when scarlet fever claimed their only son’s life at the age of 4.
Another tragic event happened that same year – the Great Chicago Fire. The fire spared the Spafford home but burned nearly all of Spafford's real estate holdings in the business district of Chicago, thus wrecking him financially.
Being a devout Christian, he used what little he had left to help the hungry, sick and homeless, showing the love of Christ to those in need.
Two years after the fire, Spafford arranged a trip to Europe with his family on the French luxury liner SS Ville du Havre in an attempt to overcome the tragedies of his son's death and the fire.
In November 1873, he traveled with his family to the point of departure in New York, but his plans were foiled when he received an unexpected message to come back to Chicago for an important business situation.
The family continued on the trip as he traveled back to Chicago, planning to join them immediately after he wrapped up his business problem.
Unfortunately, after a week at sea, the historic ship Ville du Havre collided with an iron ship called Loch Earn and sank within 12 minutes. The captains of the two ships put in their best efforts and rescued 61 passengers and 21 crew members, but 226 others drowned at sea.
Among the people who were saved was Mrs. Anna Spafford, who was found unconscious and hovering upon a plank of wood. But sadly for the Spaffords, their four daughters drowned.
After being rescued, Anna Spafford sent a telegram to her husband that said, “Saved alone, what shall I do?”
Upon receiving the telegram, Spafford booked the next available ship to meet his grieving wife and bring her back to Chicago.
While Spafford was sailing to Europe, the captain of the ship notified him when they reached the location where the Ville du Havre ship sank.
That night, the bereaved Spafford went to his cabin and penned the poem “When peace like a river attendeth my way."
The poem was eventually put to music and is a popular hymn known today as “It Is Well With My Soul.”
Anna gave birth to three more children, but she and Horatio were not spared even more sadness as their only son, Horatio (named after the brother who had died, and also after his father), also died at the age of 4 from scarlet fever.
No doubt the account of the Titanic tourist submarine will go into the history books as another disaster at sea. The news about it was rather like a novel; until the very last page was written, we held out hope for a safe return.
We were wishing for a happy ending, but it was not to be.
