Reverend Al Smith, Coweta County District 5 Commissioner, shouts out in his most recent opinion letter, that a national ban on assault rifles is necessary to halt national carnage and reverse the moral decline of America since the passing of the Civil Rights Bill in 1964.
The moral decline of America is the root problem, not the rifle.
Despite not being stated in Smith’s column, the most renewal for rifle bans stems from 28-year-old Audrey Hale killing three adults and three children at Covenant Presbyterian Church; and most recently 25-year-old Conner James Sturgeon killing five people at the Old National Bank.
Both evil events were conducted with planning, not by impulse. So, we rational people want to know - has the moral decline of America become so low that society sees the behavior of Audrey Hale and Connor James Sturgeon as normal, and the problem is just a rifle?
Let us be clear, the acts of Hale and Sturgeon were evil and should not be condoned, codified, justified, explained, or classified as normal.
Every Sunday, every Christian Church recites the Lord’s Prayer. In the prayer is the acknowledgement of evil, for the verse is “deliver us from evil.”
The time has come for Ministers of Word and Sacrament to call out demonic behavior for what it is and what it does to the moral compass of America.