Courage is not unique to any country or culture. Brave heroes can be found everywhere if one simply looks for them. Nonetheless, it’s rare enough that we should desire more of it. It comes in two forms, physical (as on a battlefield) and moral (as in lofty principles that enhance life and individual rights).
Writing in Reader’s Digest in 1964, the famous evangelist Billy Graham addressed it this way:
“Courage is contagious. When a brave man takes a stand, the spines of others are often stiffened. Commitment to great causes makes great men. I feel sorry for the man who has never known the bracing thrill of taking a stand and sticking to it fearlessly. Moral courage has rewards that timidity can never imagine. Like a shot of adrenaline, it floods the spirit with vitality.”
Winston Churchill was just as emphatic: “Courage is rightly esteemed the first of human qualities, because it is the quality which guarantees all others.”
In a dangerous world, timid people — no matter how good they might be — are not likely for long to remain a free people. So, put me on record in support of an annual “Courage Day” — a special day when we contemplate the importance of courage and celebrate those who accomplished stupendous things because of it.
When I need inspiration on this matter, I often turn to a country for which I possess a special fondness, Poland. In times of great challenge, heroes of courage arise in abundance from amongst the Polish people.
For example: Jan Nowak-Jezioranski. A journalist and economist, he mustered immense courage during the Nazi occupation of Poland and later became a prominent broadcaster.
Shortly after Germany invaded Poland in 1939, he joined the Resistance. He was captured by the Germans, then managed to escape and organize German-language publications to wage psychological warfare against the Nazis.
He acted as an envoy between the Polish Home Army and the Polish Government-in-Exile, thwarting numerous Nazi attempts to capture him during his clandestine travels. His daring adventures were the focus of a movie, “The Resistance Fighter” (https://tinyurl.com/hxnyu09p). He undertook five secret missions between Warsaw and London, transporting confidential documents in both directions.
He was the first journalist to report on the 1943 uprising of Polish Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto. A year later, he fought on the front lines of the Warsaw Uprising, regarded as “the single largest military effort taken by any European resistance movement during World War II.”
After the War, he continued to fight oppression as a broadcaster for the BBC and then for Radio Free Europe. He even served as an advisor to two U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan. He died in 2005 at the age of 90.
Looking to models of courage such as Jan Nowak-Jezioranski for inspiration will help us grow in courage ourselves. We may need it when we least expect it.
ANNOUNCEMENT: The Newnan Carnegie Library Foundation’s next “Lunch & Learn” program is set for Friday, September 22, at noon. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Speaker: Stacy Hummer, who will provide a multi-media presentation about the Historic Bellevue home of Georgia Senator Ben Hill in LaGrange. The home’s fascinating story dates to the 1850s. The program is free. Register online at www.newnancarnegie.com/nclf-events.