For the first time since 1987, vinyl records outsold the compact disc. Over 41 million albums were sold in 2022.
It’s amusing that in a world where any song is available to us from the touch of our smartphones, a 12-inch piece of vinyl is so in demand.
Since the majority of my music listening occurs either in my car or when I’m out walking around, vinyl isn’t my preferred format, but I understand the allure.
My earliest memories involved music, including the Christmas that I received my first record player and two K-Tel oldies albums to go along with it. Every subsequent holiday meant a new Beach Boys record in my collection.
While my friends swapped baseball cards at sleepovers, I could be found thumbing through their parents' records.
Eventually, CDs came along and made the sonic capabilities of the LP smaller and more portable. But even then, folks lamented this shrunken-down version of the LP with liner notes you needed a magnifying glass to read.
Even then, I found the record album to hold an allure the CD couldn’t produce. It was a tangible postcard from a bygone era I never witnessed.
Perhaps the renewed interest in vinyl is rooted in a desire for that period in time when an album cover contained all the information you needed to know. Our imaginations had to fill in the gaps as we listened to the music.
When you put a record on the turntable, all your attention is focused on listening. You can spend some time examining the album cover for clues, but the music is everything.
Nowadays, listeners can research everything about the song. What was the recording session like? What was the artist undergoing at the time? What do the lyrics mean?
It doesn’t take long to go down a rabbit hole, and the music suddenly becomes the background music.
Good art invites you to stop, look and listen —- it’s an opportunity to look inward and pause the world around you for a moment.
I think many artists know this but live in a world where if they’re not consistently barraging the social media landscape with new content, they’ll be forgotten.
For years, music fans often wondered who the next Led Zeppelin would be. Sure, there are bands that sound similar, but that’s only a fraction of the picture.
The true essence of a band like Led Zeppelin is rooted in the power of mystery.
The band was notoriously tight with press exposure and preferred keeping a low profile. Interviews were often cryptic, controlled, and few and far between. They didn’t release singles and couldn’t be found on television.
Despite their media reluctance, they managed to sell out Atlanta Fulton County Stadium in 1973.
Fifty years later, Taylor Swift sold out three nights at Mercedes Benz Stadium. While Swift is an amazing artist and performer, there’s not a lot of mystery about her. Her life is an open book thanks to the internet and social media.
If social media was around back in the glory days of classic rock, the offstage behavior of the majority of bands would have gotten them “canceled” before they could get off the ground.
There would be no Paul McCartney death hoax. Instead, you’d be seeing what he had for breakfast on his Instagram feed.
Back then, the lives of artists were intriguing but always played second fiddle to the art itself. Now, it’s the other way around.
And while transparency is necessary for good government, a healthy dose of ambiguity is crucial when it comes to the arts. It forces the consumer to shift their attention to the art itself and not the circumstances surrounding it.
Our attention spans are getting shorter, so maybe the ritual of playing an album is a welcome reminder to focus on what truly matters.
It takes time to create good art and cultivate mystery, but that’s something we don’t seem to value anymore.