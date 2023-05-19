Clay Neely

Clay Neely is co-publisher and managing editor of The Newnan Times-Herald. He can be reached at clay@newnan.com

For the first time since 1987, vinyl records outsold the compact disc. Over 41 million albums were sold in 2022.

It’s amusing that in a world where any song is available to us from the touch of our smartphones, a 12-inch piece of vinyl is so in demand.