Ten years ago this month, I started working at The Newnan Times-Herald.
It didn’t take long for me to fall in love with this job and the community it serves. I quickly realized how many unique people make Coweta so special.
Each new story usually introduced me to someone I needed to know.
I found that trend continues, and hopefully, always will.
Last week, I had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Eddie Millians who is preparing to retire after 53 years of cutting hair.
Over the years, I’ve passed his little barber shop on Dixon Street and often wondered what kinds of stories were shared inside those four walls.
Being follicly challenged, I gave up on haircuts back in 2007 when I started shaving my head. But, if I didn’t, visiting Mr. Eddie would have certainly become one of my regular routines around town.
Thankfully, I had the opportunity to talk with him about his career for a story in today’s paper.
Oftentimes, journalists discover the people who talk the most often say the least. The opposite could surely be said about Mr. Eddie.
For someone who spent five decades cutting the hair of the who’s who of Newnan, he’s mighty quiet.
This often happens when you interview someone who has made such an impression on a community. You ask all the questions you can and go from there.
But this was a rare case of two people who are paid to listen trying to have a conversation.
Usually, the best information comes from friends, so I reached out to a few of Mr. Eddie’s longtime customers and expressed my challenge in getting him to open up.
“I probably know him about as well as anyone, and he doesn't say much to me either,” one said.
But when you see the world we live in, people like Mr. Eddie are rare and wonderful. We live in a time where everyone is either talking or waiting for their turn to talk.
Listening has become a rare art.
And no one has listened more than Mr. Eddie.
It was probably a little strange for him to be interviewed, answering questions instead of asking them. It didn’t seem like something he was comfortable with, but you could tell there was a lifetime of stories inside his mind.
After spending 53 years listening to people, you probably learn more than you ever imagined you would.
When he brought up cutting hair for “the greatest generation,” that really struck home. Those who survived the Great Depression and served in World War II had stories that couldn’t be shared around the dinner table.
There were no PTSD support groups at the time. Some took to the bottle, some opened up to people like Mr. Eddie.
Some just kept it inside until they died.
But for those willing to open up, Mr. Eddie was there.
Mr. Eddie listened to everything; the good and the bad. Because of that, he made others feel a little lighter when they left his barbershop.
I expect most of his clients will eventually find another place to get their haircut, but it saddens me a little to think of those guys sitting around a beauty salon or Great Clips.
When Jesus talked about not storing up treasures on earth, I know he probably meant material wealth. But the men who’ve walked through his barber shop have a wealth of stories and experiences that will be lost once they leave this life.
So it goes without saying that if you know someone like Mr. Eddie, do your best to ask them as many questions as possible and make them share stories.
Get ’em talking and then send them my way.