They say when you get older and your memory no longer kicks butt and takes names, that these things are normal. But forgetting even one name feels to me like an awful itch that needs scratching. And I hate itching.
I had one of those itches recently.
My teenage grandson brought his prescription cough syrup with him when he came over recently. I made him take it, since setting the bottle down on the counter and walking far, far away from it was not getting the job done.
Actually I didn’t make him take it. I should give him credit where credit is due. I picked it up, thrust it his way and kindly but sternly said, “Here. Take. This.” To be fair, I only had to say it a couple of – OK five – times, and he finally complied. A teenager complying with a request is a satisfyingly rare moment.
That made me want to recall the name of the bitter elixir prescribed by pediatricians back in the days when my boys were ailing toddlers. Stuff tasted awful, like licorice and rubbing alcohol with a soupçon of whatever the witches were brewing in Macbeth: eye of newt and toe of frog, for sure.
Took me three days to come up with the name of that medication. Three. Days.
I started the mental Rolodex spinning, well, to be honest, slowly creaking round and round. Yes, a Rolodex, OK? Sue me.
Flip, flop…turn the mental wheel… starts with an “ih” sound, maybe? Flip, flop…turn the wheel…has a “p” sound in it? Ih, puh, peh, pah, po, poo, pie, pee, pih…”
“Wait… is it Syrup of Ipecac? Oh sweet Elvis, it’s Syrup of Ipecac.” I just knew that was it. I went to Google for confirmation. I figured it was only slightly cheating if I thought of it on my own and Google just wrapped it up in a nice bow as a balm to soothe my sin-sick, slightly cheating soul.
Google said, “Nope!” Ipecac was used to cause vomiting and it was definitely not the right word. Or the right medicine. I never needed to cause vomiting in my children. They came by that function all too often as it was.
My itch was getting itchier.
“Now,” says I, in my half-staff brilliance, “God help me, for I must truly sin. I’ve wrung my brain dry for three days trying to remember on my own. I will now straight-up cheat with a full Google search.”
I Googled old-fashioned cough syrup doctors prescribed for children back in the day. Know what I got? A whole list of how to make simple syrups and cocktails recipes.
Nope. No bueno.
This elusive word was still dangling between my frustrated, fraying neurons, and still taunting me.
The itch was getting worse.
I cheated with Google again. When I searched with the word medicine instead of syrup, oddly enough I was rewarded with a long list of old fashioned medicinal syrups.
“Oh Google, you do play with my head,” I thought as I worked my way down the alphabetical list.
There was “Mrs. Winslow’s Soothing Syrup” - with morphine. Nope. Never heard of it. “One Night Cough Syrup,” a Victorian concoction that contained alcohol, cannabis, chloroform, and morphine. Maybe it was called that because it only took one night to recover or to die from that stuff. But still… “One Night Cough Syrup” was also a big, fat Nope.
Then… Eureka! I found it.
My brain lit up and I swear I heard and saw Elvis sing: Dunt-dunt-duhhhhn - “Glow-rry, Glow-ryyyy, Halllleh-loooo-yaaah!”
The three-day itch was finally scratched. Oh bless-ed assurance!
Have you guessed it already? If not, you’re probably under the age of 60 or your memory is as spotty as mine. If you guessed it, congratulations! You are officially of a certain age and you deserve a memory medal. Or you are a pediatrician. Of a certain age.
Paregoric. It’s Paregoric. THE worst tasting stuff ever. It wasn’t a cough syrup either, but it stopped a toddler’s diarrhea cold. And it was guaranteed to cause drowsiness in children. I don’t know which was better. I think it’s a tie.
So with that revelation, I must come to grips with the fact that I spent three tortured days itching for a cure, searching for one silly word. But I’ve decided time wasn’t actually wasted. It was put to good use in service of a memory I needed reviving, providing a satisfying resurrection of a small piece of forgotten past (the medicine, not the children).
I know I’m weird. But if you have an itch that you must scratch, like a word you can’t remember, I recommend quelling that damnable itch with a vigorous search by whatever means it takes. Your neurons will thank you. For at least awhile. Until you forget it again.
And if I forget the word, “Paregoric” again (my Magic 8-Ball just said “without a doubt”) I’ll look it back up in this column. If I can remember where I put it.
Or, oh heck, I’ll just Google it. I’m daring like that. And I hate itching.