Jack Bernard

Jack Bernard ​was the first Director of Health Planning for the State of Georgia and then served as an executive with several healthcare firms. Jack is a local activist, previously serving on the Jasper County Board of Commissioners and Board of Health. He's now Chair of the Fayette County Board of Health.

Governor Kemp has a severe PR science habit that needs to be treated ASAP. He puts public relations ahead of the truth. That’s good when it comes to self-interest... but very bad when it relates to confidence in his leadership and actual results. Georgia’s Medicaid program and his response to Covid-19 both fall into these categories.

As was documented in a column that I did in the AJC last year ("Georgia blew it on Covid-why?"), the US was one of the worst nations regarding responding appropriately to the Covid crisis. Plus, red counties and states did worse than blue ones.