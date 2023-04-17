Governor Kemp has a severe PR science habit that needs to be treated ASAP. He puts public relations ahead of the truth. That’s good when it comes to self-interest... but very bad when it relates to confidence in his leadership and actual results. Georgia’s Medicaid program and his response to Covid-19 both fall into these categories.
As was documented in a column that I did in the AJC last year ("Georgia blew it on Covid-why?"), the US was one of the worst nations regarding responding appropriately to the Covid crisis. Plus, red counties and states did worse than blue ones.
In large part this was due to red politicians like Kemp downplaying the severity of the pandemic, putting politics and the short-term economy ahead of the health of Georgians. However, Kemp played the PR angle extremely well.
Calling it a “step forward”, Kemp unilaterally opened up the state for business (gyms, salons, entertainment spots, restaurants, theaters), ignoring local jurisdictions. He took this action during the height of the pandemic in 2020...when other states, including some red ones, had more restrictive measures in place. The mayors of many of Georgia’s largest cities (Atlanta, Savannah, Albany, etc.) strongly opposed Kemp’s measure which tied their hands.
So, did Kemp’s political ploy work? Ignoring facts, Kemp has conducted a PR campaign bragging that it did. And his reelection shows that he won the PR war. But he is demonstrably wrong regarding the facts.
Georgia is in the worst one third of states regarding Covid-19 death rates.
For example, Georgia with a Republican Governor and legislature has more than double the Covid deaths per capita of blue Vermont. Even though California had one of the worst initial breakouts, Governor Newsome, using science as his guide, controlled the spread of the pandemic. Georgia’s death rate is more than 50% higher than liberal California’s rate (https://www.statista.com/statistics/1109011/coronavirus-covid19-death-rates-us-by-state/ ). And California’s economy is just fine.
With an uninsurance rate of nearly 14%, Georgia has the third highest rate of uninsured in the nation- not something Kemp should be proud of. Full expansion, opposed by Kemp, would mean another 473,000 Georgians getting insurance, including many in Coweta County.
The Georgia waiver is non-sensical when analyzed from a financial standpoint. Fewer people are served at a greater cost. Specifically, “The cost per person for fully expanding Medicaid is 5 times lower than Georgia’s Medicaid waiver, because the federal government pays 90 percent of the costs for full expansion and only 67 percent of costs for partial expansion” (https://gbpi.org/expand-medicaid-fully-reject-risky-and-expensive-state-plan/ ).
In this way, Kemp’s failed Medicaid policy is much the same as his Covid-19 failure. Seeking public support via aggressive PR moves, Kemp proclaims that his Medicaid actions are positive for Georgia. In reality, Kemp’s failure to expand Medicaid is totally illogical from both a fiscal and moral standpoint.