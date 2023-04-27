News flash. Experiment time. I asked Chat GPT to write about simplicity in the style of David Sedaris. The first version it gave me didn’t even come close. So I tweaked my request and asked for some good jokes thrown in.
Here’s what ChatGPT gave me:
“Sure thing! Here's my attempt at writing in the style of David Sedaris, while also incorporating some humorous jokes about simplicity:
There's something to be said for simplicity. I mean, look at me — I've been wearing the same pair of jeans for a week straight, and no one's complained (yet). And don't even get me started on my diet. It's basically just bread and cheese. But you know what they say — if it ain't broke, don't fix it. And if it's broke, just duct tape it together and call it good.
But simplicity isn't just about living a low-maintenance lifestyle. It's about finding joy in the little things. Like a perfectly ripe avocado, or a warm, sunny day. Or, if you're like me, a really good pun. Why did the scarecrow win an award? Because he was outstanding in his field. I know, I know — I'm a comedic genius.
Of course, not everyone appreciates simplicity. Some people need their fancy gadgets and their 10-step skincare routines. But honestly, who has time for all that? My skincare routine is just water and a bar of soap. And you know what? My skin looks … well, like skin. But at least I have time to do the things that really matter — like watching cat videos on YouTube.
And let's not forget the benefits of simplicity in relationships. Sure, some people like to play mind games and keep score. But personally, I prefer to just be honest and straightforward. For example, instead of saying, ‘I love you more,’ my partner and I just say, ‘I love you the same.’ It's simple, it's sweet, and it avoids any unnecessary drama. Plus, it leaves us more time to argue about important things, like whether pineapple belongs on pizza (it does, fight me).
In conclusion, simplicity may not be for everyone. But for those of us who appreciate the beauty of a perfectly simple life, it's a wonderful thing. So go ahead, embrace the simple things. And if anyone tries to tell you that you're doing it wrong, just hit 'em with a pun. Why couldn't the bicycle stand up by itself? Because it was two-tired. Boom.”
So here’s what I have to say, and this is really me talking:
Now that’s more like it. Clever. Still, I don’t think David Sedaris would ever say “In conclusion.” Too stuffy, too formulaic. Chat GPT’s slip is showing on that one. Try as it might to be “human,” it succeeds to a point, but I don’t think A.I. will ever be able to fully match human offerings by great writers. Especially David Sedaris.
Meanwhile, I sure hope you like my other columns, past and future, written by me and only me. If not, then don’t tell me. If you can’t say something nice, then go sit by the town gossip at church and y’all duke it out during the sermon.
I have other things I must do now, like plant flats of begonias, clean my house and prepare for a wedding brunch on Sunday for at least 40 people. I’m trying to keep it simple, too. Excuse me while I throw stuff in closets, clear the decks to make room for a few casseroles, run the vacuum and get out the plasticware. Polishing silver is not simple. But this will be an offering by and through human hands and hearts, with all kinds of love and devotion. And that’s not something ChatGPT can ever do.
Congrats Scotty and Val. Much love and brunch to you!