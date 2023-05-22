Despite recent advances in treatment, approximately 600,000 Americans still die from cancer each year – with a heavier burden falling on people of color, low-income communities, and the elderly.
There are two important reasons why mortality is so high. One is the inherent limitations of our current cancer screening capabilities. Right now, only five types of cancers – breast, cervical, colorectal, lung, and prostate – have commonly available screenings. An estimated seven of every 10 deaths are from cancers for which there aren’t any means of early detection. But, even more to the point of the patient population I serve at Clarkson, research has found that racial and ethnic minorities and traditionally underserved populations are less likely to get cancer screenings and, thus, are more likely to die from cancers that could have been found at an earlier, more treatable stage.
New technologies are expected to help address this disparity. Multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests are able to detect small pieces of DNA in a patient’s bloodstream shed by cancerous tumors. With a simple blood draw in any setting of care, clinicians can identify over 50 types of cancer and locate where in the body they may be. A recent large-scale study of this technology involving over 6,600 patients generated eye-opening findings. Among the cancers detected within this trial group, over 71 percent were of types for which there is no routine screening available. And these cancers were detected with over 97 percent accuracy. A similar trial involving over 140,000 patients between the ages of 50 and 77 is taking place in the United Kingdom.
This kind of medical innovation will transform how we detect and treat cancer. What is less certain is how accessible these tests will be for the people – like many of the patients I treat – who need them the most.
Older people are much more susceptible to cancer than those who have not yet reached retirement age, but Medicare can’t cover breakthrough developments like MCED tests even after they’ve been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Because of this, seniors would be last in line for cancer detection despite being at the highest risk.
The Nancy Gardner Sewell Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act (H.R. 2407) was recently re-introduced in Congress, building off the broad momentum of the similar bipartisan legislation heard last year and I'm excited to see Representative Drew Ferguson again joining as a co-sponsor. The bill would allow Medicare to cover MCED tests and future test technologies once they are FDA-approved.
This cause is personal to me. I’m a cancer survivor. And as a doctor, I see far too many patients who will not have my good fortune because they have cancers growing inside them that are identified far too late. Science has given us a weapon to use against this terrible enemy. We must do everything we can to make sure it can be wielded in service of those who need it most, and I hope Georgia’s Congressional Delegation will join me in supporting this important legislation to ensure access to necessary early detection tools.
Dr. Gulshan Harjee, M.D. is co-founder of the Clarkston Community Health Center, an internist, a civil surgeon, immigrant, breast cancer survivor, and serves on the Board of Directors of the Georgia Breast Cancer Coalition.