Letter to the Editor

Despite recent advances in treatment, approximately 600,000 Americans still die from cancer each year – with a heavier burden falling on people of color, low-income communities, and the elderly.

There are two important reasons why mortality is so high. One is the inherent limitations of our current cancer screening capabilities. Right now, only five types of cancers – breast, cervical, colorectal, lung, and prostate – have commonly available screenings. An estimated seven of every 10 deaths are from cancers for which there aren’t any means of early detection. But, even more to the point of the patient population I serve at Clarkson, research has found that racial and ethnic minorities and traditionally underserved populations are less likely to get cancer screenings and, thus, are more likely to die from cancers that could have been found at an earlier, more treatable stage.