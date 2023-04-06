In the Gospel of Luke Chapter 23, Jesus is crucified with two criminals. While one says if he is the Messiah to save himself and them, the other points out that Jesus is being crucified, despite doing nothing wrong. Instead of begging for forgiveness, asking to be saved or insisting he had done no wrong, he asks Jesus to “remember me when you come into your Kingdom.”
This week, LaGrange College’s Rev. Dr. Adam Roberts led several students to South Florida to help with the Hurricane Ian cleanup. I agreed to go, but admit to being skeptical. Wasn’t that event months ago? Wasn’t everything cleaned up? What could some theater, film and design students really accomplish?
If you did a flyover, or quick drive-by, you’d think things were pretty much fixed up from the worst hurricanes to hit the Ft. Myers area. But looks can be deceiving, in more ways than one.
Before we started, I jogged by so many houses, strip malls, and businesses. They looked fine on the exterior. On the way back, I got a closer look. They were stripped bare inside, everything gone, never to reopen. Off the main streets, you saw a lot more tarps, water damage, boats listing, piles of rubble replacing homes. It wasn’t the last time where your eyes would fool you.
In addition to hauling trash, removing tree debris, sorting and moving boxes, we’d talk with residents. They would be tight-lipped at first, but the more you interacted with them, the more you realized the truth. When I asked a Pine Island resident what was something nobody knew about friends and neighbors, he replied “How much people are suffering from PTSD out here.”
In one case, a tough military veteran tried to keep a brave face as long as he could. While we tried to sort through his hoard of so many items, I recommended he have a garage sale, to get himself some room, and maybe a little money to make repairs. “But I don’t have anything to sell,” he insisted. We just looked at each other. But over time, it dawned on us why he stockpiled so many out-of-date items. It turns out he lost his son, who bore his name, in a car crash years ago. He couldn’t part with so many things once owned by his long-deceased child.
But our chaplain sized things up, calling for yet another group prayer, not just for fixing damage, but spiritual relief. Later, unaware that I had ducked back inside the man’s house to get a bottle of water, I saw a religious-like transformation take place over him. He excitedly told his brother how much we had done for him that day, and I don’t think he meant the hours of sorting stuff.
Time and time again, we saw that prayers really did work. A Pine Island woman told us of riding out the storm cowering on her kitchen counters with her dogs hiding in the sink, barely above the nearly five foot surge through her house. She bemoaned being dropped for insurance, investing what FEMA gave her plus what was left of her life savings just to have walls again, asking us to pray for her health. “It’s the only thing we have to get through the day.”
This poor woman, who began the day telling us how she didn’t care about anything any more, and how slime destroyed her clothes and furniture, hugged us before we left. “It gives us strength to carry on, to know we’re not forgotten, that someone still remembers us out there.”
For Passion Week, and Easter, know that there are a lot of suffering people, who aren’t asking for millions of $, or much of anything. They just don’t want to be forgotten. If you can help, or even just plan a vacation in the area to kick a few dollars into the local economy, you’d be doing this hurting region a world of good. Better yet, talk to these people, let them know that you know about them, and maybe say a prayer with them. It really could make a world of difference.
To learn more, please contact John A. Tures at jtures@lagrange.edu, or via Twitter at @JohnTures2. The author would like to thank fellow LaGrange College relief workers Rev. Dr. Adam Roberts, Sam Roberts, Aria Mabry, Aubrey Helton, Jonyka Tenney, and Tyler Ginn.