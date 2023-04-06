Tures

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia.

In the Gospel of Luke Chapter 23, Jesus is crucified with two criminals. While one says if he is the Messiah to save himself and them, the other points out that Jesus is being crucified, despite doing nothing wrong. Instead of begging for forgiveness, asking to be saved or insisting he had done no wrong, he asks Jesus to “remember me when you come into your Kingdom.”

This week, LaGrange College’s Rev. Dr. Adam Roberts led several students to South Florida to help with the Hurricane Ian cleanup. I agreed to go, but admit to being skeptical. Wasn’t that event months ago? Wasn’t everything cleaned up? What could some theater, film and design students really accomplish?