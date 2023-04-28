I was at a conference the other day and they started raffling off some prizes for the attendees. The lady directly in front of me won a rifle. The guy directly to my left won a tactical bag. I won nothing.
Last week, while at a large training event, I was standing in a room full of people with a long list of prizes being given out to lucky people whose name was pulled from a hat. I won nothing.
Thinking back, I don’t think I can ever recall my name, or ticket number, being pulled from a hat at a raffle. And I’ve certainly been at my fair share of events where names were pulled from a hat.
One might deduce that I am not a very lucky fella.
I had a lot of time to think on my drive back and forth to the conference, and I was thinking about the two most recent raffle failures I’d endured. And the thought of just being born unlucky did enter my head.
Thankfully, no sooner than that thought crossed my mind it occurred to me how lucky I was to be born to the mother I was born to. I’ve written about my mother many times over the years, so I would hope even those who never met her know just how lucky being her son made me.
I might take creative license with a story here and there, but no license is needed when singing the praises of my dear ol’ ma. They are all true. She was that good.
Then I thought about how lucky I was with the lady who raised my children. And in some instances, me. (I’m just saying what we were all thinking. She has raised three children over the course of her life with me.)
Our son is grown and moved out, but it’s probably safe to assume she is still raising two children: a very mature teen and a very immature me. At least I’m consistent. That’s what I tell people.
And much like stories of my mother, I’ve never had to exaggerate on stories about my kids’ mother. They are all true. She is that good.
I have come to terms with the fact that I don’t win contests. I don’t win giveaways, and I don’t play the lottery. But I also don’t care much about money, and because of that I can buy a rifle, or a tactical bag, or anything else a company might give away at an event.
In the grand scheme of things, when you get down to what matters in life, I think you’d be hard-pressed to find a luckier person than me.
If luck do indeed be a lady, then I do indeed believe I be the luckiest man alive.