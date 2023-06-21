Jack Bernard

Jack Bernard ​was the first Director of Health Planning for the State of Georgia and then served as an executive with several healthcare firms. Jack is a local activist, previously serving on the Jasper County Board of Commissioners and Board of Health. He's now Chair of the Fayette County Board of Health.

“American Families and Jobs Act... is a direct response to needs and concerns voiced by the American people.”- Rep. Drew Ferguson, email (6-13-23)

In the same email to constituents, Ferguson stated that Democrats “rammed through multiple tax and spend policies... exacerbating President Biden’s economic crisis.” And he complains about the Democrats causing inflation. But is his criticism accurate... and is the GOP’s American Families and Jobs Act the cure? The answer is a resounding “NO”.