“American Families and Jobs Act... is a direct response to needs and concerns voiced by the American people.”- Rep. Drew Ferguson, email (6-13-23)
In the same email to constituents, Ferguson stated that Democrats “rammed through multiple tax and spend policies... exacerbating President Biden’s economic crisis.” And he complains about the Democrats causing inflation. But is his criticism accurate... and is the GOP’s American Families and Jobs Act the cure? The answer is a resounding “NO”.
As I have repeatedly stated, I am a social progressive and fiscal conservative. We must have a balanced budget and cannot continue to increase the deficit. In other words, we must cut expenses and/or increase revenue. This position puts me at odds with members of both parties, including the House GOP leadership and Ferguson.
Most aspects of the American Families and Jobs Act (AFJA) worsen our nation’s fiscal position. The AFJA then proposes cutting tax credits for green energy to make up the loses, something that ignores our worsening environmental situation and will never pass the Senate. In other words, let’s cut taxes and make pollution even worse for our kids and grandkids.
As is true of our modern-day GOP, this legislation once again lowers tax revenues for businesses, saying it will create jobs. Once again, the GOP is playing on fears created by Trump and other right-wing zealots versus reality. These rabble rousers constantly say that we need more job creation, ignoring the facts- “In raw numbers, Biden oversaw greater job growth than any post-World War II president’s first or second term in office.” (https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2023/feb/07/joe-biden/joe-bidens-boast-about-job-creation-needs-some-ast/ ). While there are caveats, certainly, we are not in a jobs crisis as the GOP and Ferguson imply.
Further, our unemployment rate is at record lows. When Trump began office in 2017, it was at 4.4%. It went up to 8.1% in his last year. It is now at 3.7%, the lowest it ever got under Trump.
But cutting taxes while hurting the US fiscal position is not revolutionary for the Trump dominated GOP. Look at the Trump years regarding deficit growth (https://www.thebalancemoney.com/us-deficit-by-year-3306306 ). In 2017, the first year of the Trump Presidency, the national debt increased by $671 Billion. The next year, it nearly doubled, to $1,271 Billion. By the time he left, the national debt increased by $4,226 Billion. The pandemic was a large part of this increase. However, Trump’s poor handling of the Covid-19 outbreak was intrinsic to the ballooning of our debt, as I have explained in many columns.
The main GOP mistake causing this fiscal irresponsible situation is their reliance on a weird theory of “tax growth via market stimulation.” Per this tenet of GOP thought, tax cuts will create stronger markets which will in turn cause higher tax collection to off-set the original cuts. As strange and unrealistic as this may sound, it is the excuse that GOP legislators like Ferguson give for slashes taxes on the wealthy and corporations.
Further, Ferguson is incorrect about Biden being the reason we have inflation. inflation has been caused by the world situation as well as both parties. The Russian war against the Ukraine has caused international energy and food price hikes. Our inflation is much less than many other nations.
Plus, the extreme tax cuts under Trump super charged business growth, causing long term inflationary pressure. As did the excessive government spending in Biden’s first two years, including military budget increases supported by both parties.
If Ferguson’s American Families and Jobs Act (AFJA) were ever approved, it would also create inflationary pressures by overstimulating an already super-heated economy. That is the opposite of what we need. Maybe Ferguson should go back to cleaning teeth and leave fiscal policy to economists?