I use this phrase all the time:
“If you set the bar low enough, you’ll never be disappointed.”
I made it up myself. Feel free to use it whenever you like. Why I mention it now will become clear shortly.
Now that March Madness has had its One Shining Moment and someone has been fitted for a brand new green jacket, all that remains in the world of sports until the Main Event – I’m referring to college football, of course – are:
The playoffs of the National Basketball Association that usually end just in time for another season to begin.
The playoffs of the National Hockey League that, if you really think about it, have no business being played in the months of April, May and June.
Major League Baseball, that now has so many new rules and regulations that they’re taking what little fun there is out of it. It wouldn’t surprise me if they eventually limit the number of sunflower seeds allowed in the dugout.
A few tennis tournaments – that either Djokovic or Nadal will win. (Yawn.)
But, when college football finally kicks off in late August, all will be well with the world.
Particularly if you set the bar low enough. Allow me to explain.
I’ve been a Florida Gators fan for 50 years. When Steve Spurrier was the coach, every game I watched sitting on pins and needles. That’s because I expected them to win. I held my breath when the games were close. I died a thousand deaths when they lost. Fortunately, that wasn’t very often.
In other words, I set the bar high. Really high. I did the same when Urban Meyer took over the Gators program. Two National Championships in three years will do that to a person.
However, the past four coaches – Muschamp, McElwain, Mullen and Napier – have taught me to do the exact opposite. Now I set the bar low. Really low.
That way when they lose, it doesn’t hurt nearly as much. When they win, it’s an unexpected surprise. (I can feel all of my fellow Florida Gators fans nodding in agreement.)
This coming season will be different. Between NIL, the transfer portal and the never-ending coaching carousel, college football just isn’t the same. For everyone, not just me.
Case in point: the Gators have two quarterbacks competing for the starting job. Both came from Big Ten schools through the transfer portal. That would be the same Big Ten that, since Ohio State won the first college football playoff in 2015, has only put one team in the Championship game in the past eight seasons. (That would again be Ohio State, which came up on the short end of a 52-24 score against Alabama in 2021).
So, with an ex-Big Ten player at QB1, I’m not particularly encouraged about the upcoming season for the orange and blue.
Besides, the team I detest most of all, the Georgia Bulldogs, kick off the season as the returning National Champions for the second year in a row. The only teams I detest even remotely as much as the team in red and black are (1) the Russian Olympic basketball team that cheated Team USA out of a gold medal in 1972 and (2) any team owned by Robert Kraft.
So this season I don’t have my hopes up for the Gators. In fact, I’ve set the bar lower than ever. Every win – fingers crossed that there will be some – will be a pleasant surprise.
Speaking of setting the bar low, Anthony Richardson, the quarterback of the Florida Gators last season, will be in this year’s NFL draft. There are strong rumors that he will be selected in the first round. A true Gators fan will tell you how ridiculous that last sentence sounds.
That being said, I have a piece of advice for the fans of whichever team goes out on a really, really long limb and picks Richardson to run their offense:
Be sure to set the bar really, really low.
You can’t say I didn’t warn you.