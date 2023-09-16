This month, The Newnan Times-Herald is offering its annual Birthday Special, giving readers a chance to save significantly on their subscriptions.
Your support ensures Coweta County maintains a healthy newspaper that offers responsible coverage of a variety of topics and issues that impact all of us.
We’re fortunate our readers and advertisers have continued to show their support.
Other communities have seen their newspapers significantly reduce staff and coverage, offering instead biased press releases and wire stories with little to no local impact.
In their place, gossip and unchecked rumors have taken the place of reputable news sources.
Don’t worry – The NTH has you covered.
While our county keeps growing, we remain dedicated to covering the news. Our reporters spend hundreds of hours per week tracking down stories, checking sources, taking photographs and recording meetings for each edition of The Newnan Times-Herald.
Your subscription ensures a news reporter is present at every city and town council, county commission and other important public meetings where your tax dollars and property values are at play.
We’re there so you can be there, too.
It also ensures we have a features reporter focused on writing stories that have a positive impact that might otherwise go unnoticed.
We have hundreds of churches in Coweta, so having a dedicated faith reporter ensures their challenges, opportunities and accomplishments are recognized.
Our school system is one of the best in the state of Georgia, and with 33 public schools in our community, having a dedicated education reporter gives us the chance to share the stories of teachers, students and the financial system that funds it.
And our dedicated sports editor, with the help of a team of volunteer photographers, works to get our student-athletes the coverage they deserve.
At $1.20 an issue, there are few things left in this world that can offer this much value to someone at such a low price.
So while other newspapers may be forced to reduce their staff and local coverage, your continued support helps us make sure all of Coweta County continues to be covered.
As Coweta County’s oldest business, we’re honored to cover all of these events and share them with our readers. Knowing your community as well as we do is worth every penny.