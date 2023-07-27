It’s been about six months since I picked up this little black dog off the side of Boone Drive.
We didn’t plan on getting a puppy, but knew we couldn’t take her to an animal shelter that was already full.
As far as puppies go, she’s pretty good. She’s keeping the older dog occupied as they spar every morning, which always seems to require an audience.
We’ve taught her how to ring a bell when she wants to go outside, and she has no issues going into her crate at night.
All in all, pretty good. But she’s still a puppy and prone to doing puppy stuff.
Our living room is her “dojo of destruction” where the precious little 20-pound chupacabra shreds any and all unattended Kleenex boxes, art supplies and Amazon boxes, although she hasn’t destroyed any furniture or priceless family heirlooms yet.
However, Beth might take exception to that last remark.
Late last year, I received a text from her. She’d spotted a dead otter on Highway 29 and wanted me to go get it. She was on her way to a Kiwanis meeting and didn’t have time.
My wife. Newspaper publisher, mother, Kiwanian and roadkill aficionado.
I do my best to honor and do right by her, but this was a stretch.
Not only would it require me to pick up roadkill, but in the middle of a state highway.
In our hometown. At noon.
She promised it wasn’t messy. She said it appeared to be in perfect condition.
Still, I really had to think about it.
Sure enough, there it was. I pulled over in a driveway, grabbed some gloves and walked to the right-of-way. This was it.
In case you’re wondering, there’s really no way to look cool or casual when you’re attempting to pick up a dead animal from the middle of the road.
I spent a few seconds looking at the ground, pretending to be searching for something else. Eventually, traffic died down for a second, and I made my move.
It probably took about 10 seconds from start to finish. If someone saw me, oh well.
The otter was pretty heavy but very clean. It had a beautiful, silky brown coat and couldn’t have been dead more than an hour.
I presented it to my wife, who rewarded me with a big kiss and a good supply of brownie points.
For the next several months, the otter became her pet project.
Some good friends with dressing skills helped her harvest the meat for a friend and save the pelt.
Not too many people would normally volunteer for this kind of request, which only goes to show how valuable true friendship can be.
Another friend offered to test the liver, lungs and stomach for diseases and parasites out of pure curiosity (they were clean, in case anyone was wondering).
Beth spent countless hours in the yard working on that pelt just like she was breaking in a new baseball glove.
It’s not my cup of tea, but I love it when she’s passionate about something. I always give a supportive thumbs up.
Eventually she deemed the pelt finished and I admit, it was pretty dang cool. It was still just as soft, and didn’t even smell too bad for a giant weasel.
I could almost imagine it being worn around the neck of some high society frontiersman at the Fur Trapper's Ball in Moosejaw, Saskatchewan.
Fast forward to a few weeks ago.
I was at work when I got a text. Our little black dog had found the otter pelt hanging in the garage.
My heart sank. Beth was already having a crappy day, and this just poured a gallon of gasoline on it.
I raced home to assess the damage. It wasn’t as bad as I imagined, but the puppy had eaten everything above the ears, as well as a few other “choice bits” and Beth was devastated.
Since Hallmark doesn’t make a card for “Sorry your puppy ate your otter pelt,” my daughter and I made a trip to Murphey Florist to explain the situation.
We returned home with a gorgeous bouquet and a handwritten note from the puppy expressing her deep remorse for her lack of impulse control.
Despite lots of name calling and several threats to make the puppy her next “project,” the puppy was eventually forgiven.
The pelt was ultimately salvageable as a small rug, and it now sits rolled up on a high bookshelf in our library, waiting for the puppy days to pass.
As you get older, you realize the importance of forgiveness. Carrying around any resentment for people – or puppies – who disappoint just isn’t healthy for ya.
You either forgive and move on, or you don’t. Trust me, it’s a lot easier if you do.
So now when I return from the bathroom and see a box of shredded Kleenex waiting for me, it’s not such a big deal.
She’s not a bad dog. She’s just doing the best she can considering who adopted her.