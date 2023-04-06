Did you know that nearly half of all new teachers leave the profession within their first five years?
Despite their passion for teaching, many educators find themselves overwhelmed by the demands of the job. They end up leaving the field altogether, which is a loss for both them and their students.
Teacher burnout is a feeling of exhaustion and frustration that stems from the demands of their job, including meeting unrealistic expectations, working long hours, and feeling little support from the community. There is no surprise that this plays a major part in the teacher shortage in the US. In order to promote the wellbeing of our hardworking educators, the Newnan community should take a collective approach to negate the effects of teacher burnout.
Coweta public schools are known for being committed to student success. The district's 92% graduation rate topped the majority of Georgia's districts. They have historically put a strong emphasis on preparing students for beginning college or their career, providing opportunities for extracurricular activities and real-world experiences. However, when teachers feel burned out it's bad news all around.
They're more likely to miss work, care less about their job, and even leave the profession altogether. Not only that, but they also may not teach as well as those who aren't experiencing burnout. Low-quality instruction from burned-out teachers can negatively impact students' motivation and achievement. In order to sustain Coweta's commitment to successful students, our community has to support the very people that are providing our children with the best education possible. As a community, we must support our teachers to sustain Coweta's high quality of education.
Secondly, Our Coweta community is tight-knit and family-oriented, always ready to lend a helping hand. We promote the well-being of children because we know that investing in our children is investing in the future. Teachers play an instrumental role in shaping the minds of future generations. Since educator wellness is directly linked to child and student wellness, preventing burnout is incredibly important. When teachers are burnt out, the effects are passed along to their students. On the other hand, when teachers feel appreciated and supported they can better support their students' overall well-being. If our community can come together to support teachers, we are also supporting our children and future generations!
Lastly, it's important to know that supporting teachers can be a community effort. Teamwork makes the dream work. When communities come together, they can pool resources and make a real difference. If you can't donate money or time, there are still plenty of ways that you can help out. Consider donating supplies like pencils, markers, or paper. Another great way to support teachers is by sprucing up their lounge area. Teachers work hard every day, so why not create a space where they can relax and recharge during their breaks? Get some new furniture, add a fresh coat of paint, and hang up some inspiring artwork. And finally, if you really want to go above and beyond, consider volunteering your time to work with students or help out with busy work around the school.
Let's band together to help our teachers and fight against teacher burnout! Our kids deserve the best education possible, but that can't happen if their educators are burnt out. We need to be there for them just as they are there for us. As a community, it's our job to show support for these hard-working individuals who pour their heart into shaping future generations. When we lift up our teachers, we're also lifting up our children and investing in a brighter tomorrow.
Haley Putnam
Newnan