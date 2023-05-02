December 7, 1941 will forever be remembered as, in the words of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, “a date that will live in infamy.” Another infamous date is April 5, 1933—the day that FDR ordered the seizure of the private gold holdings of the American people. Given this month’s 90th anniversary of the seizure, it behooves us to recall the details of it.
Suddenly on April 5, 1933, FDR told Americans—in the form of Executive Order 6102—that they had less than a month to hand over their gold coins, bullion and gold certificates or face up to ten years in prison or a fine of $10,000, or both. After May 1, private ownership and possession of these things would be as illegal as Demon Rum. When Prohibition was repealed later the same year, the sober man with gold in his pocket was the criminal while the staggering drunk was no more than a nuisance.
Hoarding gold was preventing recovery from the Great Depression, FDR declared. Government caused the Depression in the first place (email me for details). Now it had no choice, if you can follow the logic, but to seize the gold and do the hoarding itself. Of course, the big difference was this: In the hands of the government, huge new gold supplies could be used as the basis for expanding the paper money supply. The President who had promised a 25 percent reduction in federal spending during his 1932 campaign, could now double spending in his first term.
What evidence suggested Americans were “hoarding” gold? Roosevelt pointed to a run on banks that immediately preceded his April 5 seizure decree. Indeed, people were showing up at tellers’ windows with paper dollars demanding the gold that the paper notes promised. But Roosevelt had prompted the bank run himself!
On March 8, FDR declared the gold standard to be safe. America’s gold reserves were the largest in the world. Then out of the blue, on March 11, the President issued an order preventing banks from making gold payments. The message was clear: Despite its campaign pledge to protect the integrity of the currency, this was an administration intent on spending and printing like none before.
Dentists, jewelers, and industrial uses were allowed to acquire gold to meet their “reasonable needs.” If you had a gold tooth, the government did not yank it out. But if you possessed more than $100 in monetary gold after May 1, 1933, you were a villainous lawbreaker until private gold ownership was legalized four decades later.
Even some of FDR’s own party still had a conscience. Democratic Senator Carter Glass of Virginia solemnly lamented, “It’s dishonor, sir!”
FDR asked blind Oklahoma Senator Thomas Gore, also a fellow Democrat, for his opinion. Gore had lost his eyesight at the age of 12 but he saw right through FDR on this matter. He famously replied, “Why that’s just plain stealing, isn’t it, Mr. President?”
FDR’s order prompted widespread noncompliance. Best estimates suggest that for every one dollar in gold that Americans relinquished, they quietly kept three.
If the government tried the same thing today, how much gold do you think we would turn over? Call me a scofflaw if you want, but it would NOT get its grubby fingers on mine.