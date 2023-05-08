Marc Hyden

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc_hyden.

 The Georgia General Assembly experienced historic turnover following the November 2022 elections. Around 50 incumbents opted against running for re-election, and Georgians ultimately ended up with a new speaker of the house and lieutenant governor.

With new leadership comes new priorities, and some of the Legislature’s recent pivots have been a welcome change. Despite being run by conservatives for decades, Georgia has a history of doling out massive corporate handouts in the form of tax credits, but the state’s new leadership demonstrated their willingness to challenge the status quo.