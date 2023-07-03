Wow! Just WOW! Have we seen such a row of consequential decisions from SCOTUS this term?
It’s hard to know whether to laugh or cry. Depending on your perspective, I suppose you might do one or the other on this batch. Add in the ethics questions and it is a bombshell session.
In theory, those nine justices sit and reflect on what the law is supposed to mean and only the law. They are not supposed to “make” new law nor are they supposed to opine on what they believe “should be” law. Any religious beliefs are supposed to be held separate from what they do “at work.” One way of looking at it is to say that the law is “agnostic.” It does not know or care about the concept of religion in this country.
Suddenly, these decisions DO care about religion. One decision allows for businesses to discriminate between customers based on the religious beliefs of the owners. Another decision forbids individuals to make their own medical decisions made in privacy but now having to be reported to the government like chattel property in a Taliban country. Colleges and universities are now switching back to the methods that made higher education nearly impossible for anyone who was brown or Black, lower income, or from a first- or second-generation immigrant family to achieve.
Why do this? What is the point in all this moving back 50 or 60 years? Frankly, I do not see the advantages and I can see a mountain of disadvantages. Living in the past is called senile dementia, folks. Smart people try not to get to that point. We put the people who get to that point into special facilities. Those places lock the doors to keep them from wandering out and getting into trouble. Is that really what you want?