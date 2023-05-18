Letter to the Editor

I write to you today on a matter of deep concern that impacts the very fabric of our community – the growing prevalence of large housing subdivisions and their detrimental effects on our local character. Simultaneously, I would like to underscore the pivotal role that small businesses can play in strengthening our community.

The charm of our community lies in its unique character — the blend of architectural heritage, local customs and the strong sense of identity that we all share. However, the current trend of constructing large subdivisions, with their uniformity and lack of distinctiveness, threatens to erase this individuality. These subdivisions, while contributing to the housing supply, have an inherent homogeneity that supplants the eclectic mix of homes that once stood, thus diluting the community's identity.