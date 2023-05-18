I write to you today on a matter of deep concern that impacts the very fabric of our community – the growing prevalence of large housing subdivisions and their detrimental effects on our local character. Simultaneously, I would like to underscore the pivotal role that small businesses can play in strengthening our community.
The charm of our community lies in its unique character — the blend of architectural heritage, local customs and the strong sense of identity that we all share. However, the current trend of constructing large subdivisions, with their uniformity and lack of distinctiveness, threatens to erase this individuality. These subdivisions, while contributing to the housing supply, have an inherent homogeneity that supplants the eclectic mix of homes that once stood, thus diluting the community's identity.
Moreover, these large subdivisions often lead to a significant strain on local resources. As the population density in these areas increases, we witness a dramatic rise in traffic congestion, pressure on schools and strain on our infrastructure. Furthermore, these subdivisions are designed with an inward focus, creating a sense of isolation rather than fostering connectivity and engagement within the larger community.
In contrast, I firmly believe that our county government should focus on encouraging the establishment and growth of small businesses. Small businesses are the lifeblood of any community, contributing to the local economy, creating jobs and, most importantly, enhancing the community's character. They provide a sense of authenticity, a connection to the local culture and history that large retail chains or corporations cannot replicate.
The local bakery that uses grandma’s recipe, the bookstore that hosts local authors, or the coffee shop where baristas know your order by heart — these small businesses create experiences that bind the community together. They offer unique products and personalized services that reflect the community's tastes and preferences.
By supporting small businesses, we ensure wealth stays within the community, boosting the local economy and promoting self-sufficiency. They provide employment opportunities, often to those who live within the community, further adding to the local economic resilience.
The county government, therefore, needs to prioritize policies and initiatives that nurture small businesses. This could include providing financial incentives, simplifying regulations or facilitating access to resources and networks. By doing so, we not only stimulate economic growth but also foster a sense of pride and belonging among community members.
Moreover, the integration of small businesses within residential areas can lead to the development of mixed-use neighborhoods, which promote walkability, reduce dependence on cars and encourage social interaction. Such neighborhoods can incorporate the community's housing needs while retaining its distinctive character.
Furthermore, small businesses often contribute to local causes and events, thus strengthening community ties. Whether it’s sponsoring a little league team or supporting a local charity, these businesses are deeply invested in the community's well-being.
In conclusion, while large subdivisions may offer a quick solution to housing needs, they often compromise the distinct character and quality of life within our community. Instead, a shift in focus toward nurturing small businesses can lead to a more sustainable and vibrant community. This is not to say that we should halt all housing development, but rather, we should strive for a balanced approach that considers the unique character and needs of our community.
Let us remember that communities are not merely collections of houses but a rich tapestry woven with stories, traditions and relationships. It is this local character that we must strive to preserve and enhance as we chart the course for our community's future.