If you've moved to a subdivision adjacent to a farm or other acreage, you are not free to spill over from your subdivision lot with four-wheelers, allow your children to climb through fences to go to a pond, target shoot or hunt on that land.
You are not free to use their personal walking trails as a public park.
I find it incredibly difficult to understand how anyone could think it is ok to trespass into someone's pasture to visit with the horses.
It is not ok to park in our drive so your children can pet and feed the horses. First, horses have delicate stomachs; second, they bite. You are trespassing. Aside from that, the person who owns the land pays taxes and maintains it.
Our family has sacrificed a great deal over time to own and live on a large piece of land. Our children didn't go to private schools. We didn't have fancy cars, clothes or vacations.
After 56 years, we still spend a lot of time and money fixing fences, mowing, cleaning up downed trees and maintaining the property, and we have horses. Those horses require a yearly Coggins test done by a licensed veterinarian, annual immunizations, regular deworming, teeth floating and their feet trimmed or shod every six weeks.
Then there is the grooming, clipping, stall cleaning, manure spreading, tack cleaning and blanketing, just to mention a few of the chores. Plus, horses are fed and watered twice daily.
To be able to do this has been a lifetime learning lesson and a labor of love. The day you want to learn about horses, fork over the dollars, time and work they require I will be only too happy to answer my front door and include you in the petting and riding.
I can build fences to keep my horses in. I should not have to build fences to keep you out.