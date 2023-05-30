Marc Hyden

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc_hyden.

Gov. Brian Kemp has been making the rounds internationally to tout Georgia’s economic success and bring more jobs and development here.

He has traveled to South Korea, Japan, and Europe, and just last week, he was in Israel where he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the “synergy” between the Peach State and Israel.