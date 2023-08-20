If you’ve ever doubted the need for local newspapers, look no further than Marion, Kansas.
Last Friday, law enforcement raided the offices of the Marion County Record and the homes of their owners.
Officers confiscated computers and cellphones, as well as reporting materials that were essential for the weekly newspaper's operation.
According to the warrant, local authorities claimed they were investigating "identity theft" in the newsroom.
The warrant was issued after Kari Newell, a local restaurant owner, accused the newspaper of illegally obtaining information about her DUI and driving on a suspended license that could upend her liquor license application.
But the publisher of the Marion County Record stated that the newspaper received the information about her arrest from an anonymous source.
Like any responsible newspaper, it independently verified the information with the Kansas Department of Revenue Division of Vehicles. They then decided to not publish it, believing someone related to Newell’s ex-husband was involved in the leak.
While some may have chosen to blast this information on social media, instead the paper chose to inform local police.
However, the newspaper was looking into sexual misconduct allegations against Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody, who was sworn in on June 1 after retiring from the Kansas City Police Department.
The investigation was based on anonymous tips from several of his former colleagues, claiming Cody retired from his previous job to avoid punishment and demotion for sexual misconduct charges, among other things.
Eric Meyer, publisher of the Marion County Record, said the computer that was seized contained the accusations, including the names of those who made them.
"I might be paranoid, but when someone comes and takes your computer, it makes you a bit paranoid,” he said.
Meyer lived with his 98-year-old mother and co-owner of the newspaper. She died a day after the raid, being “stressed beyond her limits and overwhelmed by hours of shock and grief” after police raided their home.
“She tearfully watched during the raid as police not only carted away her computer… but also dug through her son Eric’s personal bank and investments statements to photograph them,” the paper said.
It just gets better and better.
The search warrant was signed by county magistrate judge Laura Viar, who also had two previous DUI arrests, including a 2012 incident where she reportedly ran off the road and hit a shed.
At the time, she was a prosecutor and on the county’s anti-drug task force. She also had a suspended license.
This week, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation got involved in the case, ensuring all the newspaper’s equipment and devices were returned "without review or examination," the bureau said.
The raid made national and international headlines, as it appeared to be in direct opposition to the long-established freedoms and guarantees of the press. In the U.S., such actions are almost unheard of.
This story is far from over, and we’re watching it intently.
Like The Newnan Times-Herald, the Marion County Record is also a family-owned, independent newspaper that aims to serve its community.
At one point, the family considered selling the paper but opted against it when they realized what happens to a community after a newspaper closes.
When newspapers leave town, the corrupt rejoice and the public suffers.
Journalism is a tough job with insane pressure and pretty crappy pay. On the other hand, everybody hates you.
Well that’s not entirely true. Not everyone hates you, but it’s typically the ones that can really screw up a community.
We may not be liked by everyone, but we are absolutely necessary.
Events like those in Marion only fuel us to keep going, keep pushing and ensure we’re doing the job ethically.
Our established relationship of trust with our readers is sacred. Like them, we’re all on the same team.
So keep an eye on the Marion County Record.
They’re in it for the long haul, and thanks to loyal readers and supporters, they’ll still be around after this group of jokers finally get what they deserve.