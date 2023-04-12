China’s first emperor, Qin Shi Huang, once said, “I have collected all the writings of the Empire and burnt those which were of no use.” Lovers of liberty the world over have been fighting the arrogance of censors in all the 2,400 years since he uttered that.
Benjamin Franklin in 1730 said, “If all printers were determined not to print anything till they were sure it would offend nobody, there would be very little printed.” He knew because he was a printer himself.
John Stuart Mill defended freedom of speech in 1859 in a famous essay titled “On Liberty.” Opinions should never be silenced, he argued, because 1) they might be correct; 2) the collision of differing views, correct or incorrect, is often the best pathway to the truth; and 3) absent any contesting perspective, even a truth can wither into a mere knee-jerk prejudice. The best remedy for false or harmful speech is more speech, not less.
Now here we are in the 21st century, long after the powerful arguments posed by Mill and countless others, and censorship remains an issue.
Censorship is generally considered a province of governments because they have the requisite monopoly on legalized force. They can shut you up and send the cops to your door if you don’t stay quiet. If a private entity, such as a newspaper, chooses not to publish something, we may cavalierly describe its action as “censorship,” but that newspaper cannot forbid other private parties from publishing it. That newspaper can shut itself up, but it can’t shut others up. It can’t dispatch men with guns to silence a competitor (at least not legally).
One reason censorship is in the news is the unholy alliance between social media companies and government. Exhibit A: the FBI and Twitter censoring the New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s notorious laptop. When private entities conspire with government to silence opinion, we get the worst of two worlds: the brute force of the state combined with the technology and efficiency of free enterprise. The Biden Administration’s botched plan to create a kind of Orwellian “Ministry of Truth” called the Disinformation Governance Board would have formalized a censorship alliance between Big Government and Big Tech. For now, we dodged a bullet on that one!
Those who value liberty should be wary of self-censorship too. We all practice forms of it to some extent. As adults, for instance, we usually avoid certain words and topics in the presence of children. But when self-censorship arises from intimidation or intolerance (e.g., “cancel culture”), our liberties are in danger. We could use more serious discussion of just how subtle but pervasive self-censorship has become these days, and more courage to push back on it. Meantime, let’s remember these words of Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson:
“The priceless heritage of our society is the unrestricted constitutional right of each member to think as he will. Thought control is a copyright of totalitarianism, and we have no claim to it. It is not the function of the government to keep the citizen from falling into error; it is the function of the citizen to keep the government from falling into error.”