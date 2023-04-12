Lawrence W. Reed

Lawrence W. Reed, a resident of Newnan, is president emeritus of the Foundation for Economic Education. His most recent book is “Was Jesus a Socialist?” He can be reached at lreed@fee.org.

China’s first emperor, Qin Shi Huang, once said, “I have collected all the writings of the Empire and burnt those which were of no use.” Lovers of liberty the world over have been fighting the arrogance of censors in all the 2,400 years since he uttered that.

Benjamin Franklin in 1730 said, “If all printers were determined not to print anything till they were sure it would offend nobody, there would be very little printed.” He knew because he was a printer himself.