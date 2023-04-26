Stop the John Lennon worship, please.
The guy was a fool, a wife beater, a hypocrite, a serial liar, a homewrecker, a drug abuser, and an awful father who enjoyed making fun of people with disabilities.
As one of the Beatles, he wrote some memorable songs. But he also wrote some of the worst lyrics that ever spilled from a pen.
The Cuban tyrant Fidel Castro came to idolize the man from Liverpool, which says a lot. In 2000, Castro named a park in Havana after him and stuck a shiny bronze statue of the singer in it.
In the 42+ years since Lennon’s death, the glorification continues. Young people are told by oldsters that Lennon was an icon of peace and love, and that life has somehow never been the same since he was shot in December 1980. Biographies that tell the unvarnished truth about him, such as Albert Goldman’s The Lives of John Lennon, are on the market but instead of reading them, the Lennon worshipers prefer to wallow in the very dream world that the singer often drugged himself into.
Lennon was notorious for abusing his first wife Cynthia. He slapped her hard in the face, in public, multiple times. After years of domestic violence, numerous adulterous relationships with other women and a son he largely ignored, the marriage dissolved. Man of peace and love?
Consider the brainless lyrics of the Lennon song, “Imagine”? Lennon asks us to “Imagine there’s no Heaven; It’s easy if you try; No Hell below us; Above us only sky.”
Let’s all pretend humanity is just an accident. No Creator, no afterlife, no ultimate justice or accountability, simply the here-and-now and that’s it—the formula for the worst tyrannies and mass murders in world history. This assumes that everything evolved out of nothing and had neither a beginning nor a beginner.
“Imagine all the people living for today,” Lennon urges. That’s what they do in North Korea. Don’t plan for your future because the collective will plan it for you. In a free society, living as though tomorrow matters is a powerful incentive to live right today. It’s also the reason people save, invest, have children, and build homes and lives. But not in La La Lennonland.
“Nothing to kill or die for,” Lennon dreams. That’s one of the features of Heaven, a place he imagined away a few lines before. On Earth, I can think of a few things that might be worth killing or dying for: self-defense, saving loved ones, ending or preventing slavery, to name a few.
“Imagine no possessions,” he says. Now there’s a winning idea. It’s not yours, even if you worked for it, created it, sacrificed for it, bought it, or received it as a gift. It belongs to others, or the fictional “everybody.” This was famously “imagined” by Pol Pot in Cambodia and Mao Zedong in China.
“Living life in peace,” Lennon says. How peaceful do you think a society would be if we don’t let people keep their stuff? And how do you make sure they don’t have “possessions” in the first place? By asking them politely not to acquire any? Good luck.
At the end of this dreary dystopia, Lennon avers, “You may say I’m a dreamer”. His dream in reality would be a nightmare.