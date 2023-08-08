Lawrence W. Reed

Lawrence W. Reed, a resident of Newnan, is president emeritus of the Foundation for Economic Education. His most recent book is “Was Jesus a Socialist?” He can be reached at lreed@fee.org.

“The deterioration of every government,” wrote the famous French philosopher Montesquieu more than 250 years ago, “begins with the decay of the principles on which it was founded.”

No one expressed more eloquently the principles on which America was birthed than the prime author of the Declaration of Independence and our third president, Thomas Jefferson. As I watched the recent debt ceiling debate unfold, I asked myself, “What would Jefferson think?”