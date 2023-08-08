“The deterioration of every government,” wrote the famous French philosopher Montesquieu more than 250 years ago, “begins with the decay of the principles on which it was founded.”
No one expressed more eloquently the principles on which America was birthed than the prime author of the Declaration of Independence and our third president, Thomas Jefferson. As I watched the recent debt ceiling debate unfold, I asked myself, “What would Jefferson think?”
The genius from Virginia had much to say about debt. What a shame that his advice is often quoted these days but rarely followed. “I place economy among the first and most important republican virtues,” he declared, “and public debt as the greatest of the dangers to be feared.”
Even in his own day, Jefferson was offering advice that unfortunately didn’t make it to first base. Consider how much better off we might be today if this little gem of an idea had been accepted when the Constitution was written: “But with respect to future debt, would it not be wise and just for that nation to declare in the constitution they are forming that neither the legislature, nor the nation itself, can validly contract more debt than they may pay within their own age, or within the term of 19 years?”
Nonetheless, Jefferson’s broader view that debt should be minimal was widely held by America’s early chief executives. His successor, James Madison, once said, “I go on the principle that public debt is a public curse.” He refused to go into debt to pay the costs of the War of 1812. And it was under our seventh president, Andrew Jackson, that the national debt disappeared altogether (a feat not to be repeated in the 17 decades since).
Perhaps Jefferson’s strongest admonition on the issue came in these wise words:
“We must not let our rulers load us with perpetual debt. We must make our election between economy and liberty or profusion and servitude. … A departure from principle in one instance becomes a precedent for another till the bulk of society is reduced to be mere automatons of misery … And the fore-horse of this frightful team is public debt. Taxation follows, and in its train, wretchedness and oppression.”
America’s national debt, now at a mind-blowing $32 trillion, is equivalent to at least 120 percent of GNP and about a quarter-million dollars for every man, woman and child in the country. Long-term, unfunded liabilities far exceed $100 trillion. This year’s federal budget is well over a trillion in the red. The President tells us we should spend trillions more. Is it too much to ask our leaders to refresh themselves on what our Founders had to say about such irresponsible profligacy?
Lawrence W. Reed, a resident of Newnan, is president emeritus of the Foundation for Economic Education. His most recent book is “Was Jesus a Socialist?” He can be reached at lreed@fee.org.