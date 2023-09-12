Recently, anti-gay stickers have appeared throughout Newnan.
The stickers display messages that read "Newnan Ga. Gay Mafia" and "Newnan GA LGBQT” with a strike symbol. When reported to the Newnan Police Department, the response given was "It's freedom of speech.”
Thankfully, the good citizens of Newnan took action and removed the offensive stickers plastered on the light posts surrounding the historical square. Now, for the third week, the stickers have appeared again. The vandals are placing the messages of hate higher on the poles so they cannot be easily removed.
The Newnan Police Department has not taken any action to investigate, despite the cameras all over the square. This is even despite the offenders being identified. Yet the Newnan Police Department does not respond.
So when does free speech become hate speech? It is when a communication attacks a specific group, be it a religion, a race or a gender.
Many mistakenly think that hate speech is protected by the Constitution's First Amendment. However, the Supreme Court ruled in a 1969 decision that the First Amendment does not protect hate speech. The ruling specifically reads that the First Amendment does not protect speech that is "directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless actions and likely to incite or produce such actions."
In March, the FBI reported that hate crime against the LGBTQ community has doubled in the last year. Members of the LGBQT community are nine times more likely to be victimized by a hate crime. These may just be numbers to some, but to many citizens in our community, it is reality. Should not these citizens be afforded the same comfort of safety as others? Should these citizens be intimidated by hate messages posted on public property?
The Newnan Police Department's inability to recognize hate speech when it is so apparent is a poor reflection on our city and the standards of our community. Is the lack of response to defacing public property an indicator that the light posts around the square are a billboard for "free speech?” What's next? Anti-Semitic stickers? Anti-Black stickers?
Newnan has so much love and acceptance to offer. We enjoy living in a clean environment without hate graffiti smeared on our public property. All citizens of Coweta should be able to live without messages threatening their way of life based on religion, race or gender.
It is the Newnan Police Department's responsibility to protect everyone's rights and to defend our citizens from potential harm. There is no excuse for the Newnan Police Department's lack of an investigation. Their response of "It's free speech" is not acceptable. It is not free speech. It is hate speech.