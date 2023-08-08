Margaret Hudson Kilgore

Margaret Hudson Kilgore lives in Sharpsburg with her husband Gordon Kilgore (aka Mr. Wanderlust) and two furbabies, Miss Lulu Bichon and Miss Mia Maltese. Margaret can be reached at margaretkilgore160@gmail.com.

If you are a news junkie like I am, it won't take you long to conclude that the world is going to hell in a handbasket.

Much attention is given to curriculum in educating schoolchildren. Some educational leaders wrongly want to intrude on religious, cultural and moral issues that should be taught in students’ homes.