If you are a news junkie like I am, it won't take you long to conclude that the world is going to hell in a handbasket.
Much attention is given to curriculum in educating schoolchildren. Some educational leaders wrongly want to intrude on religious, cultural and moral issues that should be taught in students’ homes.
We also hear that students are not learning. The late Dr. Julia Hare was a dynamic motivational lecturer, relationship expert, author, social commentator and educational psychologist.
This is a quote from Dr. Julia Hare regarding education:
"When they made our parents afraid of disciplining the children. Then what happened? We found out that the teachers were afraid of the principals, the principals were afraid of the superintendent, the superintendent was scared of the school board, the school board was scared of the parents, the parents were scared of the children – and the children ain't scared of nobody."
Her favorite quote was, "Do you remember when common sense was fairly common?"
She had a point. The world, especially the world of education, seems to be in short supply of common sense.
Ah, but fear not! AI has come to the rescue. I am certainly not qualified to expound on it because the first time I saw it, I thought it was talking about A1, a steak sauce. And I am not going to further skin my ignorance by trying to define it like Kamala Harris did.
But you knew it was bound to happen. Since the world was running so low on real intelligence, the powers that be had to come up with Artificial Intelligence.
I have read that AI will reach human intelligence and beyond in only a few years, and we will have multiplied our intelligence exponentially. It is our human intelligence that sets us apart from lower animals, and Artificial Intelligence is an extension of that quality.
It does seem to me to be a paradox to say that students are not learning, then someone comes up with AI. Some folks surely learned something along the way to accomplish the AI algorithm.
And what about all the advances in medical science and technology? In many instances, medical science has been able to prolong life and add quality to life. Many cures for diseases have been found.
I remember visiting someone in a hospital back in the 1960s, and the patient was watching television and changing channels with a cordless remote control. I was mystified as to how this could be done without a cord reaching from the TV to the remote control. Now, almost everything can be accessed by a cordless remote control. Somebody learned something.
The fact that there can be numerous people in one place, all talking on a hand-held phone to many different people all over the world still baffles my mind. Yes, somebody somewhere surely learned something. But what about the students' environment to learn today?
Children are born wanting to learn. They are inquisitive about everything, wanting to touch, grab and inspect things. A bug on the floor is a learning experience for them. They soon understand that learning things can be rewarding. This extends into adulthood. Inquiring minds want to know. The more we know, the better off we become. It is a good teacher that can make learning relevant to students.
A wise system of education will at least make learning interesting and stress how much more there is to learn.
All this acquired knowledge and AI reminds me of the Tower of Babel story. According to the Book of Genesis, God destroyed the Tower of Babel because the people building it were getting too powerful. He made them all speak different languages so that they would find it more difficult to communicate.
We are still having difficulty communicating, even speaking the same language, and we have a way to go when it comes to regenerating a commonsense approach to education. But as technology creates power, common sense is a safeguard in directing that power into useful ways for the world. Without common sense, technological power could become devastating.
Lord help us!
Margaret Hudson Kilgore lives in Sharpsburg with her husband Gordon Kilgore (aka Mr. Wanderlust) and two furbabies, Miss Lulu Bichon and Miss Mia Maltese. Margaret can be reached at margaretkilgore160@gmail.com.