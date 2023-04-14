Letter to the Editor

As I am about to celebrate my 80th birthday, I can remember a lot of history that happened when I was there. I have seen a lot of presidents. The most honest was Harry S. Truman, who left the White House with nothing but his pension as a Major in the Missouri National Guard.

I am disturbed by the reports of wars and the rumors of war that I hear on the news story reporting on TV. Ukraine is a disgrace that Russia has committed. We can only pray for the victims and hope for the best. But there is the growing danger of a war with China. If we had a powerful patriotic leader, we would not be facing such a fate. Every little boy learns to handle bullies.