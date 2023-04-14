As I am about to celebrate my 80th birthday, I can remember a lot of history that happened when I was there. I have seen a lot of presidents. The most honest was Harry S. Truman, who left the White House with nothing but his pension as a Major in the Missouri National Guard.
I am disturbed by the reports of wars and the rumors of war that I hear on the news story reporting on TV. Ukraine is a disgrace that Russia has committed. We can only pray for the victims and hope for the best. But there is the growing danger of a war with China. If we had a powerful patriotic leader, we would not be facing such a fate. Every little boy learns to handle bullies.
First, he can avoid a beating by not provoking the wrath of power. Or, he can speak his mind and take the beating hoping to get in a couple of good licks in the tussle. We are faced with such a decision.
In case you have not paid attention to the reports in the media, most of the world hates us because we are successful. As our government shows its reluctance to stand up to bullies, we come ever closer to the war we dread. If indications are correct it is coming and the world will suffer.
China wants what we have but they will not give their people the chance to climb out of the dark pit of poverty that their form of government has brought upon them. It is true that our government is flawed by the selfishness and greed of many of our politicians.
We do however have the checks and balances built into our constitution to hold their feet to the fire, if we will ask the right people to speak out. I can just hope there are a few courageous people left. I am afraid that war will come and the weapons used will be world shakers. So, I get down to a personal level in this diatribe.
When this war comes are you prepared to defend your home and family? After the big bombs fall there will be no infrastructure left to protect us. Many of us will be reduced to kitchen knives and baseball bats against the gangs of looters that will roam the streets.
When the government can no longer support the welfare community the have nots will burst out. There will be no police, no national guard, nothing but what you have prepared beforehand to use.
Twice I have ridden to the sound of the guns in defense of our country; many of us have. Anarchy is a fearful word. Who will ride to our defense when our families are threatened?
Militia is a word that the left wing uses with ease to insult those of us who will stand up for lawful action. They take our second amendment rights away from us in the hope that they will not be held with their feet to that fire.
Once there was a castle law in force. Everyman could defend his home when threatened without fear of untoward legal action. Now politicians who fear the reprisals of a legal population legislate to take our weapons from us.
When the gangs take the streets, they will be armed with powerful weapons and the common homeowner tasked with the protection of his family will, because of the fear of the elected officials, be armed only with his good intentions.
Now is the time to prepare. I can hear the farmers in Lexington saying goodbye to their wives and families and taking their fowling pieces out to defend their liberty.
Perhaps all too soon it will again be the time that tries men's souls when we must stand up and defend the lives and the freedom that we have embraced. Are we, the lawful and the just, any less committed to freedom than the simple New England farmers of two hundred years ago?
Arm yourselves with the full mantle of God and prepare to defend your homes!