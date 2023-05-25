William “Leon” Gatlin of Griffin, Georgia passed away on Dec. 16, 2021 at Eternal Hope Hospice.
His obituary provides a glimpse into the 97 years of his life:
Leon was born in Griffin, Georgia, on July 30, 1924.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie U. Gatlin Sr. and Nora Corey Gatlin;
sister and brothers, Betty Ethridge, Bobby Gatlin and Willie Gatlin.
Mr. Gatlin was a proud veteran of the United States Army.
He served in World War II and was presented a Purple Heart medal for his act of bravery.
He retired as a Teacher from Russell High School with over 30 years.
Mr. Gatlin’s hobbies were cooking; traveling to Paris, France; opera;
listening to classical music; and above all his family and church family.
He was a member of Church of our Savior in Atlanta.
What the obituary doesn’t say is that William “Leon” Gatlin was, beyond a shadow of a doubt, a bona fide American hero. His bravery, however, is overshadowed by his humility.
In a letter written in 2008 to his friend, Thomas Brayton of Sharpsburg, Georgia, Mr. Gatlin briefly mentions his service during the Second World War, as nonchalant as if he was describing a walk in the park (comments in parentheses are mine):
My battalion, the 745th Tank, went in on D-Day. I made it a week later as a replacement.
I was in a Reconnaissance platoon. (Our tanks) supported the 1st Infantry Division.
In September on the 11th, we met German machine gun fire and I was injured.
Three of my companions were killed by the fire.
I was in Stalag 9-C in eastern Germany. We were housed in the Opera House of Meiningen.
They (the Germans) had removed all the seats from the orchestra section replacing them all with army cots.
I am always interested in and amazed by fellow prisoners of war stories.
Mr. Williams (a reference to an article Thomas had provided Mr. Gatlin about Mickey Williams, a fellow Prisoner of War) and I both celebrated Christmas of 1944 in a German camp.
I am so thankful we both made it back.
***
I did a little more research about Mr. Gatlin’s experience in the German POW camp. There were 500 other prisoners in Stalag 9-C. The only meat the prisoners had to eat was canned Spam.
Mr. Gatlin went into the camp weighing 160 pounds; when he left eight months later he was down to 104.
His very own mother didn’t know if he was dead or alive until February of 1945. (D-Day occurred on June 6 of the prior year. You can do the math.)
When the war ended – on Sept. 2, 1945 – the Germans fled from camp. Apparently they didn’t want to be around when the U.S. Army – the 12th Armored Division, to be exact – showed up. Red Cross trucks were next to arrive.
Mr. Gatlin’s much-anticipated return to the United States took a rather circuitous route: Frankfurt, Paris, Newfoundland and ultimately to a hospital in Atlanta, where he was in a body cast for six weeks.
When he was finally reunited with his family, his mother wept.
***
When Mr. Gatlin’s life ended, a country wept as his mother did 76 years before.
That’s what happens every time in the United States, when we lose someone who fought for our freedom.
When the time comes to say goodbye to one of our heroes – and thank them one last time.