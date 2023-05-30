The extremists of the Left that now dominate the Democratic Party are out to get Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. It’s a desperate and purely partisan effort to force a vacancy on the Court while Joe Biden is around to appoint a replacement.
It's also a sad and shameful commentary on the character of those behind it, and those who are subservient enough to carry water for them. It will fail because there’s no substance to their accusations and the clock is ticking. Biden will not likely get another nominee onto the Court in this term. But the Left’s tactics will serve their subsidiary objective, which is to erode public confidence in America’s longstanding institutions.
Pick up a newspaper and you can hardly miss evidence of the campaign against Thomas. Stories and columns (as well as a television “documentary”) are little more than talking points passed down from the DNC, saving lazy writers from conducting any real research on their own.
Attacks on Justice Thomas are nothing new. The Democratic Party’s left-wing base has always hated him, for the same reasons they despise black men or women who dare walk off the ideological plantation and think for themselves. The political party whose roots are sunk deeply into racism and groupthink still treats blacks the way it always has: Keep them down, buy them off, tell them they’re victims and you’re their saviors, don’t let them choose anything but the government schools their zip codes bind them to no matter how bad those schools are, etc., etc.
In defense of Thomas, former U. S. Senator John Danforth of Missouri wrote in The Wall Street Journal last month that “A popular tactic of American politics, especially on the left, is to attack the character of those with whom you don’t agree.” He pointed out that the recent PBS program for which he was both interviewed and misled “was a two-hour hit job on the character of Clarence Thomas.”
Recently retired Justice Stephen Breyer is a Democrat who never drank the extremists’ Kool-Aid. He too defends Thomas, terming him “a man of integrity.” He says he never saw his fellow justice act dishonestly in the almost 30 years they sat together on the Supreme Court.
Remember the vitriolic, cooked-up charges that surfaced in the confirmation process for Justice Brett Kavanaugh? The hysterical efforts to smear him by any means? As Yogi Berra might say, what we are witnessing now is déjà vu all over again, minus televised hearings. The charges against Thomas won’t stick because they are bogus, and Americans haven’t yet lost all respect for the truth. But meantime, Democrats (the party that invented court-packing) are using all the fuss to shamelessly raise money. Email me if you’d like links to honest reporting that rebuts the false accusations.
By the way, the same crowd is throwing the same mud at South Carolina Senator and presidential candidate Tim Scott. He’s black but because he worships God instead of government, leftists from “The View” and the mainstream media accuse him of being an “Uncle Tom” and even of being a tool of “white supremacists.” Yes, it’s gotten that ridiculous.
Are you tired of this stuff? I sure am.
Lawrence W. Reed, a resident of Newnan, is president emeritus of the Foundation for Economic Education. His most recent book is “Was Jesus a Socialist?” He can be reached at lreed@fee.org.