Lawrence W. Reed

Lawrence W. Reed, a resident of Newnan, is president emeritus of the Foundation for Economic Education. His most recent book is “Was Jesus a Socialist?” He can be reached at lreed@fee.org.

The extremists of the Left that now dominate the Democratic Party are out to get Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. It’s a desperate and purely partisan effort to force a vacancy on the Court while Joe Biden is around to appoint a replacement.

It's also a sad and shameful commentary on the character of those behind it, and those who are subservient enough to carry water for them. It will fail because there’s no substance to their accusations and the clock is ticking. Biden will not likely get another nominee onto the Court in this term. But the Left’s tactics will serve their subsidiary objective, which is to erode public confidence in America’s longstanding institutions.